Thursday, 3 February, 2022, 5:36 AM
India allocates Rs 300cr for BD in 2022-23 fiscal

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

NEW DELHI, Feb 2: India has allocated Rs 300 crore as financial assistance for Bangladesh in the upcoming 2022-23 financial year.
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the allocation, which is up from Rs 200 crore allocated in the outgoing (2021-2022) financial year, while presenting the budget in parliament on Tuesday.
The allocation has been provided through the Ministry of External Affairs as financial aid.
Apart from this, the minister also announced Rs 600 crore for Myanmar, which is Rs 200 crore more than last financial year, and Rs 750 crore for Nepal in the coming fiscal and Rs 2266.24 crore for Bhutan. But this is lower than Rs 3,004.95 crore in 2021-22 fiscal.
However, India has allocated Rs 200 crore as aid to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan for 2022-23 fiscal. Afghanistan saw a Taliban takeover in
August last year and since then India has sent humanitarian aid to the country in the form of medicine.
The Maldives will receive Rs 360 crore (as against Rs 250 crore in 2021-22) also saw an increase in India's annual aid provision in today's budget document.
The second highest recipient in the coming financial year of the allocation will be the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius with Rs 900 crore.    -BSS


