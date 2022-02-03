Video
Tripura CM to lay foundation stone of Kamalpur Border Haat

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Feb 2: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb would lay the foundation stone for Kamalpur border haat in Dhalai district in presence of Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today (Thursday).
Tripura's Industries and Commerce Minister, Manoj Kanti Deb, Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC), chairman, Tinku Roy and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram Duraiswami will also remain present in the foundation stone laying programme, an official said.
The proposed border haat spreads over 75-square metre each from India and Bangladesh sides and will have a sitting arrangement for 100 vendors of both sides,  Dhalai, District Magistrate, Govekar M Ratilal said on Wednesday. A Rs 3.50 crore Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been prepared for executing the border haat which will be a big boost for bilateral trade between the two countries.
"The border haat is expected to be made operational by next 12-18 months and the entire fund will be placed by the Central government", the DM said. At present, two border haats - Srinagar in South Tripura district and Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district are operational in Tripura's international border with Bangladesh.     -Indian news agencies


