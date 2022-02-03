Stocks rise for 2nd running day, DSEX hits 7016-point

Indices on both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) advanced for the second consecutive day as the investors took fresh stakes amid raging pandemic.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE went up by19.15 points or 0.27 per cent to 7,016, adding over 90 points in the past two trading days. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 4.20 points to 2,592 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 6.50 points to 1,503 at the close of the trading.

Turnover however, slid to Tk 12.66 billion, down as 6.36 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 13.52 billion. Of the 381 issues traded, 204 ended higher, 126 closed lower while 51 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 972 million changing hands, closely followed by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (Tk 585 million), Fortune Shoes (Tk 374 million), Orion Pharma (Tk 364 million) and Bangladesh Building Systems (Tk 290 million).

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) advanced 45 points to close at 20,567 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 24 points to 12,354 at close.

Of the issues traded, 167 advanced, 102 declined and 36 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 16.44 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 533 million.

















