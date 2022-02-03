Video
BSCIC stall wins DITF Gold Trophy

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), an organization of the Ministry of Industries, has won the Gold Trophy as Best Reserved Stall in the reserved stall category in the 26th Dhaka International Trade Fair.
The trophy was awarded at the fair in recognition of BSCIC's eye-catching and attractive stall fair as well as the quality of products and services displayed in the stall, said Md. Mahbubor Rahman, Chairman of BSCIC.
The BSCIC stall has been used to promote BSIC activities and services including branding activities of Geographical Indication (GI) products and some traditional products of Bangladesh and to provide industrial registration (spot registration) to the entrepreneurs, he said.
There were arrangements to sell and display the honey produced by the Beekeeping Center at BSCIC stalls at a fixed price under the BSCIC beekeeping programme.
Winning this trophy will further accelerate BSCIC's activities in the development of cottage, micro, small and medium (CMSME) industries in the country, said the chairman.
In the next session of the fair, BSCIC will take initiatives to provide a wider range of facilities to the CMSME entrepreneurs for the promotion, dissemination and marketing of their products, he said.    -UNB


