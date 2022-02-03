Trade fair visitors preferred bKash for DITF expenses

266,000 visitors have purchased entry tickets through bKash payment at the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) held for the first time at the permanent exhibition centre in Purbachal. 70,000 visitors have come to the trade fair by purchasing BRTC bus tickets and nearly 11,000 visitors have parked their motorcycles through bKash payment, says a press release.

At the fair, visitors have also enjoyed 5pc instant cashback on bKash payment for purchasing products and services at various stalls.

As always, there was an opportunity for any adult citizen to open a free bKash account at the fair premises with a national identity card or passport or driving license along with a passport size photo. In addition, bKash facilitated Cash In and Cash Out services at the booths set up at DITF premise. bKash also provided aesthetic seating arrangement for the visitors in an open environment.

Mir Nawbut Ali, Chief Marketing Officer of bKash, said, "People's daily transaction behavior is changing with the impact of MFS and they are getting accustomed to becoming cashless. We have seen this reflection in this year's trade fair as well. From bus ticket to entrance ticket to motorcycle parking fee to payment of various products - bKash payment was used everywhere. We will extend our services in the fair in coming years."























