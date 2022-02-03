Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 February, 2022, 5:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Trade fair visitors preferred bKash for DITF expenses

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

266,000 visitors have purchased entry tickets through bKash payment at the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) held for the first time at the permanent exhibition centre in Purbachal. 70,000 visitors have come to the trade fair by purchasing BRTC bus tickets and nearly 11,000 visitors have parked their motorcycles through bKash payment, says a press release.
At the fair, visitors have also enjoyed 5pc instant cashback on bKash payment for purchasing products and services at various stalls.
As always, there was an opportunity for any adult citizen to open a free bKash account at the fair premises with a national identity card or passport or driving license along with a passport size photo. In addition, bKash facilitated Cash In and Cash Out services at the booths set up at DITF premise. bKash also provided aesthetic seating arrangement for the visitors in an open environment.
Mir Nawbut Ali, Chief Marketing Officer of bKash, said, "People's daily transaction behavior is changing with the impact of MFS and they are getting accustomed to becoming cashless. We have seen this reflection in this year's trade fair as well. From bus ticket to entrance ticket to motorcycle parking fee to payment of various products - bKash payment was used everywhere. We will extend our services in the fair in coming years."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NCC Bank inaugurates innovation centre
Premier Bank holds workshop on 4th industrial revolution
Padma Bank signs MoU with Abdul Monem Ltd
‘Initiative to set up gold refinery is a timely step’
Kaiser A Chowdhury takes charges as BIAC CEO
Top oil producers eye modest output boost as prices surge
India allocates Rs 300cr for BD in 2022-23 fiscal
Tripura CM to lay foundation stone of Kamalpur Border Haat


Latest News
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
3 held with 1,000 Yaba pills
3 killed as train hit private car in Dinajpur
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
12 migrants found frozen to death near Greek border
US sends troops to Eastern Europe amid Ukraine tension
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
Most Read News
DNCC to recover illegally occupied roads
46 gold bars seized at Ctg airport
We should not be branded as a ‘Maid exporter’ nation
Clash over factory closure
Himel's janaza held on RU campus, taken to village home for burial
24 killed, dozens injured as flooding hits Ecuador
Khaleda sent back home from hospital fearing C-19 surge
Govt hiring lobbyists for protecting criminal officials: Fakhrul
3 killed as train rams private car in Dinajpur rail crossing
Covid: 31 more die, 13,154 new cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft