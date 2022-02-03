Gender-responsive PPP underscored

Experts at a dialogue underscored the need for gender-responsive Public Procurement Policy (PPP) to encourage the participation of women entrepreneurs in public procurement.

They made the suggestion at the dialogue on public procurement act and rules to ensure 'Gender-Responsive Public Procurement' virtually organized by BUILD in collaboration with Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) and ITC Geneva SheTrade Initiatives recently, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, CPTU Director Md Aziz Taher Khan said the government has taken several initiatives for encouraging the participation of women entrepreneurs in public procurement.

"As a result of reforms undertaken by CPTU, average procurement lead time has decreased from 94 days (2012) to 56 days at present. Introduction of the e-GP system has accrued savings of about USD 600 million, 1,053 million of papers, and decreased carbon dioxide (CO2) emission of about 153,559 tons," he added.

The discussion rotated around creating legal ground in the Public Procurement Act and Rules so that women entrepreneurs can participate and enforce targeted assistance strategies to implement.

The dialogue also tried to understand whether a separate Public Procurement Policy Document is required for ensuring the participation of minority groups including women entrepreneurs. Another paper was presented by the Public Procurement Research Centre (PPRC) of ITC that reviewed the Public Procurement Act and Regulations (the Rules) and identified some clauses for reform for ensuring better participation of women-owned businesses.

To ensure Gender Responsive Public Procurement Rules, a clear definition for women entrepreneurs is required. Documentation requirements could be relaxed and procedures could be simplified based on a threshold amount.

In the beginning, BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum informed that globally WOB accounts for only 1 percent of the public procurement while the total procurement globally is about US$9.5 trillion. -BSS





