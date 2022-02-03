Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 February, 2022, 5:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Gender-responsive PPP underscored

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Experts at a dialogue underscored the need for gender-responsive Public Procurement Policy (PPP) to encourage the participation of women entrepreneurs in public procurement.
They made the suggestion at the dialogue on public procurement act and rules to ensure 'Gender-Responsive Public Procurement' virtually organized by BUILD in collaboration with Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) and ITC Geneva SheTrade Initiatives recently, said a press release.
Speaking on the occasion, CPTU Director Md Aziz Taher Khan said the government has taken several initiatives for encouraging the participation of women entrepreneurs in public procurement.
"As a result of reforms undertaken by CPTU, average procurement lead time has decreased from 94 days (2012) to 56 days at present. Introduction of the e-GP system has accrued savings of about USD 600 million, 1,053 million of papers, and decreased carbon dioxide (CO2) emission of about 153,559 tons," he added.
The discussion rotated around creating legal ground in the Public Procurement Act and Rules so that women entrepreneurs can participate and enforce targeted assistance strategies to implement.
The dialogue also tried to understand whether a separate Public Procurement Policy Document is required for ensuring the participation of minority groups including women entrepreneurs. Another paper was presented by the Public Procurement Research Centre (PPRC) of ITC that reviewed the Public Procurement Act and Regulations (the Rules) and identified some clauses for reform for ensuring better participation of women-owned businesses.
To ensure Gender Responsive Public Procurement Rules, a clear definition for women entrepreneurs is required. Documentation requirements could be relaxed and procedures could be simplified based on a threshold amount.
In the beginning, BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum informed that globally WOB accounts for only 1 percent of the public procurement while the total procurement globally is about US$9.5 trillion.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NCC Bank inaugurates innovation centre
Premier Bank holds workshop on 4th industrial revolution
Padma Bank signs MoU with Abdul Monem Ltd
‘Initiative to set up gold refinery is a timely step’
Kaiser A Chowdhury takes charges as BIAC CEO
Top oil producers eye modest output boost as prices surge
India allocates Rs 300cr for BD in 2022-23 fiscal
Tripura CM to lay foundation stone of Kamalpur Border Haat


Latest News
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
3 held with 1,000 Yaba pills
3 killed as train hit private car in Dinajpur
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
12 migrants found frozen to death near Greek border
US sends troops to Eastern Europe amid Ukraine tension
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
Most Read News
DNCC to recover illegally occupied roads
46 gold bars seized at Ctg airport
We should not be branded as a ‘Maid exporter’ nation
Clash over factory closure
Himel's janaza held on RU campus, taken to village home for burial
24 killed, dozens injured as flooding hits Ecuador
Khaleda sent back home from hospital fearing C-19 surge
Govt hiring lobbyists for protecting criminal officials: Fakhrul
3 killed as train rams private car in Dinajpur rail crossing
Covid: 31 more die, 13,154 new cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft