BASIS wants ministries allocate 10pc of their budget for buying software



The newly elected Executive council of BASIS, led by Russell T Ahmed, meets Planning Minister MA Mannan t the latter's in the capital on Tuesday.

The newly elected Executive council of BASIS, led by Russell T Ahmed, placed the demands at a meeting with Planning Minister MA Mannan at the latter's office in the capital on Tuesday, said a press release.

At the meeting, Russell said, "All the ministries and its affiliated agencies has adequate budget for their internal development. At least 10 per cent of their budget should be allocated for buying software and ITES."

He also said BASIS is contributing significantly to the economy. "We are implementing fintech, edutech, healthtech, e-commerce and almost all e- governance projects of the government. Moreover, our activities in the international sphere are contributing to achieve government's target to earn $5 billion in ICT exports."

Russell also proposed for forming a working committee for the finalization of RFP document, ensuring software budget, lessening tough conditions for ensuring more participation of local software and ITES companies and training government officials on buying software and ITES.

The Planning Minister listened to all the demands of the BASIS leaders and assured them to give all the necessary support to develop the Information and Communication Technology industry and implement their recommendations.

BASIS Senior Vice President Samira Zuberi Himika, BASIS Vice President (Administration) Abu Daud Khan, BASIS Vice President (Finance) Fahim Ahmed and BASIS Secretary Hashim Ahmed were present among others.

















Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) has requested all the ministries and their affiliated agencies to allocate 10 percent of their annual budget for buying software and ITES (Information Technology Enabled Services).The newly elected Executive council of BASIS, led by Russell T Ahmed, placed the demands at a meeting with Planning Minister MA Mannan at the latter's office in the capital on Tuesday, said a press release.At the meeting, Russell said, "All the ministries and its affiliated agencies has adequate budget for their internal development. At least 10 per cent of their budget should be allocated for buying software and ITES."He also said BASIS is contributing significantly to the economy. "We are implementing fintech, edutech, healthtech, e-commerce and almost all e- governance projects of the government. Moreover, our activities in the international sphere are contributing to achieve government's target to earn $5 billion in ICT exports."Russell also proposed for forming a working committee for the finalization of RFP document, ensuring software budget, lessening tough conditions for ensuring more participation of local software and ITES companies and training government officials on buying software and ITES.The Planning Minister listened to all the demands of the BASIS leaders and assured them to give all the necessary support to develop the Information and Communication Technology industry and implement their recommendations.BASIS Senior Vice President Samira Zuberi Himika, BASIS Vice President (Administration) Abu Daud Khan, BASIS Vice President (Finance) Fahim Ahmed and BASIS Secretary Hashim Ahmed were present among others.