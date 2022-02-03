Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 February, 2022, 5:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BASIS wants ministries allocate 10pc of their budget for buying software

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Correspondent

The newly elected Executive council of BASIS, led by Russell T Ahmed, meets Planning Minister MA Mannan t the latter's in the capital on Tuesday.

The newly elected Executive council of BASIS, led by Russell T Ahmed, meets Planning Minister MA Mannan t the latter's in the capital on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) has requested all the ministries and their affiliated agencies to allocate 10 percent of their annual budget for buying software and ITES (Information Technology Enabled Services).   
The newly elected Executive council of BASIS, led by Russell T Ahmed, placed the demands at a meeting with Planning Minister MA Mannan at the latter's office in the capital on Tuesday, said a press release.  
At the meeting, Russell said, "All the ministries and its affiliated agencies has adequate budget for their internal development. At least 10 per cent of their budget should be allocated for buying software and  ITES."  
He also said BASIS is contributing significantly to the economy. "We are implementing fintech, edutech, healthtech, e-commerce and almost all e- governance projects of the government. Moreover, our activities in the  international sphere are contributing to achieve government's target to earn  $5 billion in ICT exports."  
Russell also proposed for forming a working committee for the  finalization of RFP document, ensuring software budget, lessening tough  conditions for ensuring more participation of local software and ITES companies and training government officials on buying software and ITES.
The Planning Minister listened to all the demands of the BASIS leaders and  assured them to give all the necessary support to develop the Information and  Communication Technology industry and implement their recommendations.  
BASIS Senior Vice President Samira Zuberi Himika, BASIS Vice President  (Administration) Abu Daud Khan, BASIS Vice President (Finance) Fahim Ahmed  and BASIS Secretary Hashim Ahmed were present among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NCC Bank inaugurates innovation centre
Premier Bank holds workshop on 4th industrial revolution
Padma Bank signs MoU with Abdul Monem Ltd
‘Initiative to set up gold refinery is a timely step’
Kaiser A Chowdhury takes charges as BIAC CEO
Top oil producers eye modest output boost as prices surge
India allocates Rs 300cr for BD in 2022-23 fiscal
Tripura CM to lay foundation stone of Kamalpur Border Haat


Latest News
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
3 held with 1,000 Yaba pills
3 killed as train hit private car in Dinajpur
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
12 migrants found frozen to death near Greek border
US sends troops to Eastern Europe amid Ukraine tension
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
Most Read News
DNCC to recover illegally occupied roads
46 gold bars seized at Ctg airport
We should not be branded as a ‘Maid exporter’ nation
Clash over factory closure
Himel's janaza held on RU campus, taken to village home for burial
24 killed, dozens injured as flooding hits Ecuador
Khaleda sent back home from hospital fearing C-19 surge
Govt hiring lobbyists for protecting criminal officials: Fakhrul
3 killed as train rams private car in Dinajpur rail crossing
Covid: 31 more die, 13,154 new cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft