Nagad offers instant cashback on educational tuition fees

The Mobile Financial Service 'Nagad' has come up with an exciting cashback offer to reduce hassles to pay students tuition fees at their respective institutions. From now on, students who pay fees at school, college, and university's will receive 5 percent instant cashback or up to BDT 50 per month.

The campaign started on 1 February 2022 and it will last till 30 of April 2022. During the campaign, through Nagad wallet, a student can avail this 5 percent or up to BDT 50 in the first transaction of fees payment in a month. As a result, from February to April, they will be avail to receive up to BDT 150 cashback in three months in a row, says a press release.

Nagad has been working tirelessly to ensure consumers easy and affordable transaction. Hence, new merchants from all over the country are onboarding and the popularity of Nagad is growing day by day.

Some notable institutions are mentioned in the list who are collecting their academic fees from students through Nagad; Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, BKSP Public School, Academia, Daffodil International School, Tejgaon Govt' High School, Armed Police Battalion School and College, Ramu Cantonment English School, Dhaka Polytechnic Institute, Chattagram College, Government Mujib College, Ideal College, Dhaka Commerce College, Brahmanbaria Government College, Tejgaon College, Ishwardi Mohila College, Saidpur Govt' College, Dhaka University of Engineering Technology (DUET), Dhaka International University, Bangladesh Army University of Science and Technology, Eastern University, Daffodil International University, Stamford University, City University, Leading University, Bangladesh Open University. Students of one hundred such educational institutions will receive this 5 percent or up to BDT 50 instant cashback.

To pay tuition fees, students can choose Nagad app, USSD (*167#) or merchant QR code of their institutions. Besides, students also can pay fees through browsing institutions website by choosing Nagad. However, to avail this offer, students Nagad account has to be open and active.

During this uncertain period of COVID, the services provided by Nagad will ease the life of millions of students throughout the country. Simultaneously, the process will ensue easy and affordable for educational institutions to collect fees from students and will save peoples valuable time and money.


















