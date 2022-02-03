UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: Study

LONDON, Feb 2: Britain's young people were disproportionately hit by unemployment during the Covid-19 pandemic and many have since returned to work in more insecure jobs, a think-tank said Monday.

Three-quarters of Britons aged 18-24 who lost their jobs during the early stages of the pandemic returned to work by October 2021, the Resolution Foundation said in a statement citing a survey from online pollsters YouGov.

The labour market was especially boosted by the government's Covid furlough scheme, which subsidised private-sector wages but ended late last year. -AFP











