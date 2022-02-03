Video
ICMAB elects Mamunur Rashid as President

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Business Desk

Md. Mamunur Rashid has been elected President of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) for the term 2022 in its council meeting held on Tuesday.
The Council also elected Md. Munirul Islam and Imtiaz Alam as Vice-Presidents, A.K.M. Kamruzzaman as Secretary and Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury as Treasurer of the Institute.
Prior to his new role,  Mamunur Rashid was the Vice-President for last two years. Currently Rashid is serving as Deputy Managing Director and Member of the Board of Directors of several sister concern of X-Index Companies. He is also serving as the Independent Director and Audit Committee Chairman at West Zone Power Distribution Co. Ltd- An enterprise of Bangladesh Power Development Board; Vice President of Bangladesh Ceramics Manufacturers and exporters Association (BCMEA) and the GB member of Federation of Bangladesh Chamber & Commerce Industry (FBCCI).
Rashid earned B.Com & M.Com degrees in 1987 & 1989 respectively. He secured First Class 2nd position and First Class 4th position in B.Com and M.Com degrees respectively under the University of Dhaka. He and his wife Jesmin Sultana are blessed with two daughters Tanha & Tahiya.   
Md. Munirul Islam is currently working as Executive Director of Human Resources (HR and Admin) at Aristopharma Ltd. He served the Institute as Secretary for 2020 and Vice President for 2021. He is the founding President of Bangladesh Pharma HR Society (BPHRS) and Director of Federation of Bangladesh Human Resource Organization (FBHRO).
Imtiaz Alam is currently working as Chairman of Infinity Group of Companies & Corporate Support Limited. He served Chattogram Branch Council of ICMAB as its Chairman.
A.K.M. Kamruzzaman is serving as Senior Executive Vice President & Head of Operations at LankaBangla Finance Ltd. He was also the Chairman of Dhaka Branch Council of ICMAB and served ICMAB as its Treasurer for the year 2021.
Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury is serving as Managing Director of Aloha Bangladesh and Director & CEO- Unicom Group. He was also the Chairman of Dhaka Branch Council of ICMAB and served ICMAB as its Treasurer for the year 2020.


