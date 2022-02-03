They make $1 million thru drop-shipping amid pandemic

Shahriar Hasan and Fabiha Noshin of Bangladesh and one of their friends from Russia took benefits during the Covid-induced lockdown engaging themselves in drop-shipping in 2020.

Eventually, they landed on the product that gave them $1 million of revenue in less than a year. It was the first success of this level with drop-shipping.

In January of 2021, they expanded their business in UK and Dubai. They especially focused on branding to make it a legit brand rather than a random drop-shipping business. Their growth rate spiked from 1000% to 10000% in 2021.

At their peak, on July 2021, they earned $248,000 revenue in a single month. This business was a solid cash cow for their personal portfolio. It took a lot to finally sell the business last December. But it was for something greater, something that they have always wanted to do.

Drop shipping is a retail fulfillment method in which a business doesn't keep the products it sells in stock. When a drop shipping retailer sells a product, it purchases the item directly from a third party (a manufacturer, wholesaler, or another retailer) that ships the product directly to a customer.

Instead, in a form of supply chain management, it transfers the orders and their shipment details to either the manufacturer or a wholesaler or another retailer or a fulfillment house, which then ships the goods directly to the customer.

Now they are working on two tech startups and planning to sniff out NFT in the upcoming days. A NFT (non-fungible token) is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain, a form of digital ledger, that can be sold and traded. Because each token is uniquely identifiable, NFTs differ from blockchain cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin.

This couple is committed to build a dynamic team in Bangladesh that can compete in the international market any day. Considering the current focus on the ICT sector in Bangladesh, their experience in drop shipping will certainly give them an edge to create new success stories in country's market.

On the onset they had started with a US-based e-Commerce retail shop. They established a website www.luvxio.com to start their business. They experimented with different products, marketing strategies and in fact, renovated the e-Commerce store for three times.









