Investors allege swindling of funds by Tamha Securities



Disgruntled investors speaking at a press conference at the CMJF Auditorium at the Capital Market Journalists' Forum in the capital on Wednesday.

They have been filing complaints with Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) for about three months to get their money back. But there was no solution. The allegations were made at a press conference held at the auditorium of the Capital Market Journalists Forum (CMJF) in the capital's Paltan on Wednesday.

On December 9, 2021, the DSE suspended trading of Tamha Securities on allegations of embezzling around Tk 87 crore of investors' money. Now, affected stock investors in the securities house are demanding their money back as soon as possible.

Another affected investor claimed that another affected person Fakhrul Islam made similar demand on behalf of 200 affected investors at a press briefing at the CMJF Auditorium at the Capital Market Journalists' Forum in the capital on Wednesday. About 50 affected investors attended the press conference.

Fakhrul Islam alleged Tamha Securities embezzled investors' money due to the absence of strict monitoring on the part of the BSEC and the DSE. "We have invested our hard-earned money here. But now we have lost everything, "he said.

The investors alleged that Harunur Rashid, owner of Tamha Securities, and his two sisters, sold shares of its clients using duplicate software due to a lack of strict monitoring.

He said the brokerage firm illegally used two back-office accounting software procedures-one for the regulator and stakeholders, and the other for its clients, to provide misleading information. Under these circumstances, investors do not have any way to know the true facts and are thus deceived by their brokerage firm. As per industry insiders, the stock brokerage firm and its managing director have accounts in several banks, including Standard Chartered and Mercantile Bank.

Earlier, it suspended the operations of Banco Securities for allegedly taking away Tk 66 crore and that of Crest Securities for Tk 48 crore through manipulating data.













