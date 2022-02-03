Video
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from BD begins

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140

As a direct freight service starts from Chattogram port to Europe this month, Bangladesh's export to Europe will have a much less lead time and cost. The first cargo ship on the route will leave Chattogram for the port of Ravenna in Italy in the first week of February.
Initially, two ships will transport cargo containers from Chattogram on the route every 25 days. Businessmen and port officials feel the direct route will reduce shipment cost by around 40 per cent.
A ship will take 16 days to reach Italy through this route; the now takes about 40 days as the ships have to travel via several transshipment ports.
Currently, Italy-bound container ships from Chattogram port first have to reach a European base port such as the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, the Port of Antwerp in Belgium and the Port of Hamburg in Germany via transshipment ports such as Singapore, Colombo in Sri Lanka, Tanjum Palapas and Kelang in Malaysia and a few in China. From there, they can go to Italy.
Italian shipping company Kalypso Compagnia di Navigazione SPA Italy will transport Bangladeshi export goods via two container vessels-the Cape Flores and the Songa Cheetah.
The Songa Cheetah is now on its way to Chattogram port with 945 TEUs of empty containers and 7 TEUs of containers with garments and raw materials, and will reach Chattogram port on February 5. Ii will sail for Italy on February 7 or 8. The Cape Flores had arrived at Chattogram port on December 24 with empty containers.    - fibre2fashion


