Walton wins best electronics stall award at DITF



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi flanked by Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi and FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin, handing over the crest and certificate of Best Electronics Stall's award to Walton R&I Centre's Head Engineer Tapash Kumar Mojumder and Refrigerator's CBO Engineer Anisur Rahman Mallick the DITF venue at Purbachal on Monday last.

The DITF organizers-Ministry of Commerce and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB)- gave away the award to Walton for setting up eye-catching and beautiful stall at this year's expo.

Attending as the chief guest, Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi handed over the award's crest to Walton Research and Innovation Centre's Head Engineer Tapash Kumar Mojumder and Refrigerator's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Engineer Anisur Rahman Mallick at the concluding ceremony of the fair held at the conference room of Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal on Monday last (January 31).

They also received award certificate from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and The Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry's President Md Jashim Uddin, who were attended the event as special guests.

Among others, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, EPB Vice-Chairman AHM Ahsan, Walton's Deputy Managing Director Humayun Kabir and Media Adviser Enayet Ferdous were also present at the function.

At the DITF, Walton has been secured the best tax payers award for the last 14 consecutive years.









