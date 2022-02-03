Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 February, 2022, 5:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton wins best electronics stall award at DITF

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi flanked by Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi and FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin, handing over the crest and certificate of Best Electronics Stall's award to Walton R&I Centre's Head Engineer Tapash Kumar Mojumder and Refrigerator's CBO Engineer Anisur Rahman Mallick the DITF venue at Purbachal on Monday last.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi flanked by Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi and FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin, handing over the crest and certificate of Best Electronics Stall's award to Walton R&I Centre's Head Engineer Tapash Kumar Mojumder and Refrigerator's CBO Engineer Anisur Rahman Mallick the DITF venue at Purbachal on Monday last.

Country's super electronics brand Walton received best electronics stall award in the just concluded month-long 26th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF-2022).
The DITF organizers-Ministry of Commerce and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB)- gave away the award to Walton for setting up eye-catching and beautiful stall at this year's expo.
Attending as the chief guest, Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi handed over the award's crest to Walton Research and Innovation Centre's Head Engineer Tapash Kumar Mojumder and Refrigerator's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Engineer Anisur Rahman Mallick at the concluding ceremony of the fair held at the conference room of Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal on Monday last (January 31).
They also received award certificate from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and The Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry's President Md Jashim Uddin, who were attended the event as special guests.
Among others, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, EPB Vice-Chairman AHM Ahsan, Walton's Deputy Managing Director Humayun Kabir and Media Adviser Enayet Ferdous were also present at the function.
At the DITF, Walton has been secured the best tax payers award for the last 14 consecutive years.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NCC Bank inaugurates innovation centre
Premier Bank holds workshop on 4th industrial revolution
Padma Bank signs MoU with Abdul Monem Ltd
‘Initiative to set up gold refinery is a timely step’
Kaiser A Chowdhury takes charges as BIAC CEO
Top oil producers eye modest output boost as prices surge
India allocates Rs 300cr for BD in 2022-23 fiscal
Tripura CM to lay foundation stone of Kamalpur Border Haat


Latest News
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
3 held with 1,000 Yaba pills
3 killed as train hit private car in Dinajpur
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
12 migrants found frozen to death near Greek border
US sends troops to Eastern Europe amid Ukraine tension
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
Most Read News
DNCC to recover illegally occupied roads
46 gold bars seized at Ctg airport
We should not be branded as a ‘Maid exporter’ nation
Clash over factory closure
Himel's janaza held on RU campus, taken to village home for burial
24 killed, dozens injured as flooding hits Ecuador
Khaleda sent back home from hospital fearing C-19 surge
Govt hiring lobbyists for protecting criminal officials: Fakhrul
3 killed as train rams private car in Dinajpur rail crossing
Covid: 31 more die, 13,154 new cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft