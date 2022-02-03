Video
Thursday, 3 February, 2022, 5:34 AM
Business

Import of used clothes to be halved by 2024

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Business Correspondent

The government has prepared the draft of the new import policy for 2021-2024, recommending restrictions on importing used clothes, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said on Tuesday.
Import of used clothes has been recommended to bring down to half from the current level by 2024 and zero by 2026, he said while talking to The Daily Observer on Wednesday.
A complete ban on the import of used clothes at the present moment was not recommended considering the poverty in the country, he noted. The percentage of poor people living on less than two dollars a day was 20 per cent of the population in 2019.
The protracted Covid pandemic has raised the number of poor people, according to local think-tanks. Under the current import policy, an importer is allowed to bring in two tonnes of old blankets, and six tonnes of sweaters, ladies cardigans, men's trousers and men's jackets.
Besides, apparel of two tonnes of man-made synthetic fibre is also allowed to import under the current policy, which was formulated for 2015-2018 and was extended until 2021.
The officials said that the number of importers of used clothes also had been recommended to be halved from the current 6,000 by 2024. They said they had made the recommendations against the backdrop of the nation's graduation from the least developed county status after 2026. In November 2021, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on the graduation of Bangladesh from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category in 2026, two years behind the original schedule of 2024.
Besides, the commerce ministry also considered the country's position as one of the leading readymade garment exporters while preparing the draft. RMG accounts for over 80 per cent of the country's exports worth $44.22 billion in the recently concluded 2021.
The annual maximum import ceiling of used clothes is Tk 25 crore, equivalent to around $30 million. The commerce ministry officials said the new import policy had been aimed at making it more business-friendly with the country's growing imports.
Payments for imports of goods stood at $72 billion in the first 11 months of 2021 which was 36.40 per cent more than the annual imports payments in 2020. The lowest minimum registration fee for imports has been recommended to reduce from Tk 5,000 to Tk 3000 and the highest fee from Tk 60,000 to Tk 30,000. The ceiling for import under the existing five slabs has been recommended to increase from Tk 5 lakh to Tk 10 lakh in the draft import policy, according to the officials.
The commerce secretary said the policy was sent to the cabinet for approval in January. He hoped that the cabinet would review the policy in its meeting in the next week.


Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
3 held with 1,000 Yaba pills
3 killed as train hit private car in Dinajpur
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
12 migrants found frozen to death near Greek border
US sends troops to Eastern Europe amid Ukraine tension
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
