BD, Uzbekistan may sign deal to boost bilateral trade

Bangladesh and Uzbekistan are expected to sign a deal on cooperation in the banking sector of the two countries to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Mohammad Zahangir Alam recently met Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan Mamarizo Berdimuratovich Nurmuratov in Tashkent, says fashion news portal fibre to fashion.

Both discussed the prospects of cooperation in the banking sector to further expand trade and economic ties between Uzbekistan and Bangladesh, said a press release of the Bangladesh Embassy in Tashkent.

They agreed to consider the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the central banks of the two countries and put forward the matter of concluding Relationship Management Agreement (RMA) between banks of both the countries to remove letter of credit barriers for businessmen of both countries.

The Bangladesh envoy paid a visit to Uzbekistan's Navoi region, where he met governor Normat Tulkunovich Tursunov. Both sides discussed establishment of cooperation in potential areas like textiles, pharmaceuticals and information and communication technology as well as trade opportunities in the agriculture sector.











