Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 February, 2022, 5:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD, Uzbekistan may sign deal to boost bilateral trade

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh and Uzbekistan are expected to sign a deal on cooperation in the banking sector of the two countries to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties.
Bangladesh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Mohammad Zahangir Alam recently met Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan Mamarizo Berdimuratovich Nurmuratov in Tashkent, says fashion news portal fibre to fashion.
Both discussed the prospects of cooperation in the banking sector to further expand trade and economic ties between Uzbekistan and Bangladesh, said a press release of the Bangladesh Embassy in Tashkent.
They agreed to consider the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the central banks of the two countries and put forward the matter of concluding Relationship Management Agreement (RMA) between banks of both the countries to remove letter of credit barriers for businessmen of both countries.
The Bangladesh envoy paid a visit to Uzbekistan's Navoi region, where he met governor Normat Tulkunovich Tursunov. Both sides discussed establishment of cooperation in potential areas like textiles, pharmaceuticals and information and communication technology as well as trade opportunities in the agriculture sector.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NCC Bank inaugurates innovation centre
Premier Bank holds workshop on 4th industrial revolution
Padma Bank signs MoU with Abdul Monem Ltd
‘Initiative to set up gold refinery is a timely step’
Kaiser A Chowdhury takes charges as BIAC CEO
Top oil producers eye modest output boost as prices surge
India allocates Rs 300cr for BD in 2022-23 fiscal
Tripura CM to lay foundation stone of Kamalpur Border Haat


Latest News
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
3 held with 1,000 Yaba pills
3 killed as train hit private car in Dinajpur
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
12 migrants found frozen to death near Greek border
US sends troops to Eastern Europe amid Ukraine tension
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
Most Read News
DNCC to recover illegally occupied roads
46 gold bars seized at Ctg airport
We should not be branded as a ‘Maid exporter’ nation
Clash over factory closure
Himel's janaza held on RU campus, taken to village home for burial
24 killed, dozens injured as flooding hits Ecuador
Khaleda sent back home from hospital fearing C-19 surge
Govt hiring lobbyists for protecting criminal officials: Fakhrul
3 killed as train rams private car in Dinajpur rail crossing
Covid: 31 more die, 13,154 new cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft