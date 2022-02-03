Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 February, 2022, 5:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Country’s trade deficit widened to $15.62b in July-Dec

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Business Correspondent

Country’s trade deficit widened to $15.62b in July-Dec

Country’s trade deficit widened to $15.62b in July-Dec

The country's trade deficit surged by 127.2 per cent or $8.74 billion in the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year 2021-2022 compared with that in the same period of the previous fiscal year despite a substantial growth in exports.
Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed that the country's trade deficit increased to $15.62 billion in peak December period of FY22 from $6.87 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Though the country's import and export grew substantially, the import growth was higher than the export earnings that kept the country's trade deficit high.
The BB data showed that the country's export earnings increased by 27.25 per cent to $23.36 billion in July-December of FY22 from $18.35 billion in the first half of FY21.
On the other hand, the country's import payments grew by 54.49 per cent to $38.97 billion during the period under consideration against $25.23 billion in the same period of FY21. Businesses said that a major surge in export earnings and import payments suggested a positive turn of the economy.
Most of the export markets of Bangladesh have reopened their economies and that is why the country has been receiving higher orders from the buyers for several months, they said. As a result, the exporters had to import higher industrial inputs to accelerate their production, they said.
Due to the widening of trade deficit, the country's foreign exchange reserve has faced contraction after reaching a record high of $48 billion in August 2021. Meanwhile, the country's remittance earnings have been on the decline, creating an additional pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserve.
In the July-January period of the fiscal year 2021-2022, the inflow of remittance dropped by 19.87 per cent or $2.96 billion year-on-year.
The BB data on the country's balance of payment showed that the country's current account balance turned $8.18 billion negative in July-December of FY22 from a positive balance of $3.52 billion in the same period in the past fiscal year in the corresponding period of FY21.
The country, however, had a surplus financial account of $6.68 billion in July-December of FY22 against a surplus of $2.22 billion in the same period of FY21.
As a result, the country's overall balance of payment turned $1.79 billion negative in July-December of FY22 -- from a surplus of $6.16 billion in the corresponding period of FY21.
The BB data also showed that the country's gross foreign direct investment remained static at $1.9 billion in July-December of FY22 compared with that of $1.83 billion in the same period of FY21.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NCC Bank inaugurates innovation centre
Premier Bank holds workshop on 4th industrial revolution
Padma Bank signs MoU with Abdul Monem Ltd
‘Initiative to set up gold refinery is a timely step’
Kaiser A Chowdhury takes charges as BIAC CEO
Top oil producers eye modest output boost as prices surge
India allocates Rs 300cr for BD in 2022-23 fiscal
Tripura CM to lay foundation stone of Kamalpur Border Haat


Latest News
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
3 held with 1,000 Yaba pills
3 killed as train hit private car in Dinajpur
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
12 migrants found frozen to death near Greek border
US sends troops to Eastern Europe amid Ukraine tension
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
Most Read News
DNCC to recover illegally occupied roads
46 gold bars seized at Ctg airport
We should not be branded as a ‘Maid exporter’ nation
Clash over factory closure
Himel's janaza held on RU campus, taken to village home for burial
24 killed, dozens injured as flooding hits Ecuador
Khaleda sent back home from hospital fearing C-19 surge
Govt hiring lobbyists for protecting criminal officials: Fakhrul
3 killed as train rams private car in Dinajpur rail crossing
Covid: 31 more die, 13,154 new cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft