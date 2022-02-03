

Country’s trade deficit widened to $15.62b in July-Dec

Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed that the country's trade deficit increased to $15.62 billion in peak December period of FY22 from $6.87 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Though the country's import and export grew substantially, the import growth was higher than the export earnings that kept the country's trade deficit high.

The BB data showed that the country's export earnings increased by 27.25 per cent to $23.36 billion in July-December of FY22 from $18.35 billion in the first half of FY21.

On the other hand, the country's import payments grew by 54.49 per cent to $38.97 billion during the period under consideration against $25.23 billion in the same period of FY21. Businesses said that a major surge in export earnings and import payments suggested a positive turn of the economy.

Most of the export markets of Bangladesh have reopened their economies and that is why the country has been receiving higher orders from the buyers for several months, they said. As a result, the exporters had to import higher industrial inputs to accelerate their production, they said.

Due to the widening of trade deficit, the country's foreign exchange reserve has faced contraction after reaching a record high of $48 billion in August 2021. Meanwhile, the country's remittance earnings have been on the decline, creating an additional pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserve.

In the July-January period of the fiscal year 2021-2022, the inflow of remittance dropped by 19.87 per cent or $2.96 billion year-on-year.

The BB data on the country's balance of payment showed that the country's current account balance turned $8.18 billion negative in July-December of FY22 from a positive balance of $3.52 billion in the same period in the past fiscal year in the corresponding period of FY21.

The country, however, had a surplus financial account of $6.68 billion in July-December of FY22 against a surplus of $2.22 billion in the same period of FY21.

As a result, the country's overall balance of payment turned $1.79 billion negative in July-December of FY22 -- from a surplus of $6.16 billion in the corresponding period of FY21.

The BB data also showed that the country's gross foreign direct investment remained static at $1.9 billion in July-December of FY22 compared with that of $1.83 billion in the same period of FY21.













