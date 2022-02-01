AL dominates 6th phase of UP elections

After playing second fiddle to independent candidates last time around, the Awami League's nominees for union council chairman have asserted their dominance in the sixth phase of the elections to the lowest tier of government.

The ruling party's candidates won in 117 unions on Monday while 95 seats went to independents. Meanwhile, three Jatiya Party candidates and one from JP were elected as chairmen.

The results of the election were announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday.

The latest round of voting saw a turnout of 69.07

per cent, according to EC spokesman SM Asaduzzaman.

As the BNP declined to take part in the polls, the competition was mainly between candidates running on the Awami League ticket and 'rebels' from the ruling party. The rivalry also spilt over into violent clashes in some areas.

Awami League candidates dominated the first three rounds of the staggered polls which began in mid-2021. But independent candidates managed to claw their way back in the fourth phase, before edging ahead in the fifth round.

Although the UP polls were scheduled to start in April last year, it was postponed due to a surge in coronavirus infections across the country. Voting later began in June.

In the sixth phase, results have been declared in 216 out of the 218 union councils, while voting was suspended in the remaining two.

The EC expressed satisfaction at the fact that no casualties were reported on election day. The seventh and final phase of voting will be held on Feb 7 in 138 unions. -bdnews24.com