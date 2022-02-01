Video
Rule of law prevails in country: Quader

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the verdict on the Sinha murder case is a proof that the rule of law is prevailing in the country.
He also said those who express undue suspicion about the judiciary will get answers to many questions through this verdict.
Obaidul Quader, also the Minister of Road Transport and Bridges, told reporters after an exchange of views with various officials of the bridge department on Tuesday (February 1) morning.
At the time, the secretary of the bridge department Manzoor Hossain and other officials were present.
The minister said, "The much-awaited Padma Bridge will be opened to traffic in June this year. 96 percent of the main work of the bridge has already been completed and the overall progress of the project is 90.50 percent."
The minister informed about the progress of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under construction along the Karnafuli River in Chattogram.
He said 80 percent of the tunnel had been completed. Work on the project is expected to be completed by December this year.
Obaidul Quader said out of the three phases of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway, 78.50 percent work of the first phase from the Airport to Banani had been completed and the progress of Banani Maghbazar section is 31 percent.
He said preparatory work for the commencement of work on the Airport-Ashulia EPZ Expressway and four-lane road had been completed. Test piling work has also been completed.
Responding to a question from reporters on the verdict in the Sinha murder case, the Awami League general secretary said, "It has proved that Sheikh Hasina's government believes in the rule of law."
He said the law is the same for everyone. The country's judiciary is working independently. Those who express unreasonable doubts about the judiciary will get answers to many questions through this verdict.


