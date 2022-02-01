Video
Pradeep, Liakat pass first night in condemned cells

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Mamunur Rashid with Farhad Iqbal

COX'S BAZAR, Feb 1: Former Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep and the then Inspector of Baharchhara Police Investigation Centre Liakat Ali passed first day in the condemned cell. OC Pradeep Kumar Das and Liakat Ali have been kept in Cox's Bazar District Jail.
Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail passed the death sentence against the two former police officers on Monday (January 31st) afternoon. The court sentenced them to death in a murder case of Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan. Six have been sentenced to life in prison for aiding and abetting and seven have been acquitted.
Pradeep and Liakat did not say anything on their way back to jail from the court. They were then kept in two separate condemned
cells in the jail. A prison official told the media that the two were completely silent, they did not talk to anyone.
According to jail sources, Pradeep and Liakat were dressed like other prisoners. They were then sent to two separate condemned cells. Like other prisoners in the prison, they were given white rice, fish and vegetables. Condemned cells are smaller in size than other cells. There is not much light and air inside the cell.
Cox's Bazar District Prison Superintendent said. Nasar Alam told the daily Observer that Pradeep and Liakat are now ordinary prisoners. The two have been kept in two separate condemned cells. They are silent. The physical condition is also normal. They did not meet anyone outside.
Prison officials said other inmates could wake up on Tuesday morning to find Pradeep and Liakat dead. Many expressed joy at their capital punishment.
Hundreds of people demanded the execution of Pradeep by forming a human chain on the court premises before the verdict was announced.
Pradeep Kumar Das was in Teknaf Model Police Station for 22 months. Several innocent people are reported to have been killed in crossfire. He has sent hundreds of men and women to jail on drug charges. Of the 4,500 inmates in the jail, 80 per cent are accused in drug cases.
Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was shot dead by police at Shamlapur check post on Teknaf Marine Drive Road on the night of July 31 in 2020. The police filed three cases (two with Teknaf and one with Ramu police stations). Five days after the incident, Teknaf Police OC Pradeep Kumar Das was accused by a Cox's Bazar court on August 5.


