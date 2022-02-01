Cable operators must install TV set top boxes in Dhaka, Ctg by Mar 31: Minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday warned the cable operators to complete installation of the TV set top boxes in Dhaka and Chattogram within March 31 this year.

"Installation of the TV set top boxes in Dhaka and Chattogram must be completed within March 31 this year. The decision to bring the cable TV network under the digital system will be enforced from April 1 in the major cities of the country. Those who would fail to install the digital system will miss the chance of watching some satellite TV channels after the period," he said while talking to media after a meeting held at his Ministry conference room with the stakeholders.

The Minister held the

meeting with the stakeholders, including the Association of TV Channel Owners (ATCO), representatives of the cable TV operators and cable operators and Direct To Home (DTH) service providers.

Ministry's Secretary Mokbul Hossain, Additional Secretary Khadiza Begum, ATCO Senior Vice President Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, representatives of the other stakeholders were present at the meeting.

"Customers in the two cities will have to get TV set top boxes within March 31 and watch satellite television channels through the digital system from April 1. We had a discussion in detail to implement the initiative to bring cable TV network under digital system."

He said, "You know that a case was also filed in this regard. The court has already given its directive on the matter. Now, there is no bar to implement the decision taken earlier. The government has taken the initiative to provide better service to customers and ensure that the government is not deprived of VAT and tax from this sector."

"Today we've set a timeframe and we have fixed April 1 to ensure installation of set top boxes in Dhaka and Chattogram. We will work together to provide set top boxes within the time," he added.

"Those who will fail to install set top boxes within the period will be deprived of watching some satellite channels," he further added.

He also informed that the decision will be enforced in all metropolitan cities and divisional cities by May 30. To ensure it, several lakh set top boxes have been procured and it will be implemented in phases.

The meeting also decided to formulate a guideline for the cable operating system, he said and added, "It's much needed. The guideline would be formulated through a committee involving stakeholders."

Mobile courts started operating from October 1 under the direction of the ministry of information and broadcasting to implement ad-free or clean feed broadcasting of foreign channels in accordance with Cable Network Operation Act 2006.

Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh (COAB) members stopped broadcasting foreign satellite channels without 'clean feeds'. They have stopped showing advertisement slots filled by sponsors and other commercial entities cater to a foreign market, on October 19 in line with a government directive.













