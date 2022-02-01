Video
Govt hiring lobbyists for protecting criminal officials: Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakrul Islam Alamgir alleged, "Government has hired lobbyists with public money to protect the government officials who are involved in crimes like murder and disappearance."
Fakhrul Islam said this at a press conference held at the party Chairperson's
office in Gulshan on Tuesday.
Fakhrul Islam said, "The government hired lobbyists with public money to cover up the liability of individuals and organizations involved in crimes like murder and disappearance. But according to the Foreign Minister's statement, it is clear that they hired lobbyists to restore the government's image in the world," he added.
 "By hiring lobbyists with people's money, the government has proved its involvement in serious crimes like human rights violations," added Fakrul Islam.
Alleging Prime Minister's Information and Communication Technology Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy with the involvement in the recruitment of lobbyists, the BNP Secretary General said, "Awami League hired lobbyists against the BNP for three years from 2004 to 2006 at a cost of 9 lakh dollars."
"Evidence of the appointment of a lobbyist is still on the official web page of the United States," said Fakrul Islam and added, "BNP wants to know, what is the source of that money of Sajeeb Wazed Joy and how did that money go from Bangladesh to America?"
 "All in all, Today Bangladesh is known to the world as a country without democracy, without human rights, without justice," the BNP Secretary General claimed.
"Mentioning my letter, today Awami League leaders lies in front of the people," said BNP Secretary General adding that, "But my letters written abroad were not for hiring lobbyist. It was a call to international development partners to protect human rights in the country."
BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said "If anybody appointed lobbyists to restore democracy and human rights in the country, we will give them moral support."


