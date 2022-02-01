Video
Khaleda sent back home from hospital fearing C-19 surge

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Staff Correspondent


BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned home from hospital on Tuesday after undergoing 81 days of treatment.
BNP Chairperson's medical board members held a press conference yesterday in the evening at Evercare Hospital to inform about Khaleda Zia's physical condition.
Her medical board member Prof. Fakhruddin Mohammad Siddiqui said, "We decided to send Khaleda Zia home from the hospital due to increase of coronavirus infection around the country. However, her treatment at home will continue under the supervision of the medical board that was formed in the Evercare Hospital," he added.
Dr. Siddiqui said, "After a lot of experiments, we kept her in cabin and observed her for last 7
days. Now, the bleeding chances from her liver seems to be decreasing"
"But we cannot ensure her proper treatment for the root cause of illness," Dr. Siddiqui said adding, "Main problem of Khaleda Zia is liver cirrhosis. The latest treatment for this disease is liver transplantation. But now she is not in that condition."
"Now Khaleda zia's physical condition is stable but in the future there is a possibility of bleeding from her liver." said Dr. Siddiqui.
Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in April 2021 with Coronavirus infection. Then she returned home after remaining under treatment for 54 days in the first phase.
After that, In November she again got admitted to Evercare Hospital under the care of Cardiologist Dr. Shahabuddin Talukder.
Doctors said that Khaleda Zia was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
BNP leaders have repeatedly expressed concern over Khaleda Zia's life and asked for permission to take her abroad for better treatment. The BNP also carried out various programmes demanding her treatment abroad.


