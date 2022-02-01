Nat'l Safe Food Day today

Today is National Safe Food Day. This year's theme is 'Principles of Good Health is Safe Food and Hygiene'. On this day, the issue of trans fatty acid (TFA) and bad side of trans fat will come up.

It is a toxic food ingredient that increases the risk of various non-communicable diseases including

heart disease and high blood pressure.

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority has issued regulations setting a maximum limit of 2 per cent of total fat in all types of fats, oils and foods to ensure a trans fat-free diet. The regulations will work to reduce the risk of heart disease due to trans fat through speedy implementation.

However, this information has been given in the press release sent from the private research institute PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) on Tuesday.

The prime source of trans fat in food is Partially Hydrogenated Oil or PHO, which is better known as dalda or bonospoti ghee. Generally, PHO or dalda is used in preparing baked foods, processed foods and fried snacks, as well as in food preparation by restaurants and street food vendors.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Bangladesh ranks among the 15 countries with the highest burden of deaths from trans fat induced heart diseases. 4.41 per cent of cardiovascular deaths in the country are attributed to consumption of trans fat.

On occasion of the National Food Safety Day, the Executive Director of research and advocacy organization PROGGA ABM Zubair said, "We want trans fat free safe food for everyone. Trans fat control regulations need to be implemented the soonest possible for the development of public health."











