

No US plan to impose sanctions on BD: Congressman Meeks

"We are not imposing any embargo against Bangladesh. The sanctions were imposed on some individuals of an organisation, not the entire organisation ... we are looking into the scenario there," he added, a Foreign Ministry release said on Tuesday.

Meeks said that he will visit Bangladesh this year to see the human rights situation and other issues. "Before then, I will talk to the State Department and Congress Sub-Committee on the Asia-Pacific ... if necessary we'll arrange a hearing in the Congress on Bangladesh issues," he said.

The US Congressman also replied to a question about a vested quarter, who is strongly lobbying from inside and outside Bangladesh, for imposing sanctions against more officials and the politicians as well.

"We will not do it as per their words ... it's not possible, and we'll take the right steps after scrutinising all things," he said.

"We want to make sure that we are not (imposing any sanctions) against Bangladesh and we are still working with the government and people of Bangladesh," he told a fundraising luncheon function at a restaurant in New York's Queens area.

Meeks, also an eminent lawyer, has been a U.S. representative Democratic

Party from New York since 1998, and serving as the Chair of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs since 2021.

Known for his compassionate and tenacious representation of his constituents, and his coalition-building skills, Chairman Meeks proudly serves the constituents of New York's Fifth

Congressional District which is a major Bangladeshi American concentration, the release said.









