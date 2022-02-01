Covid: 31 more die, 13,154 new cases in 24 hrs



Mohakhali Covid Hospital is almost full of patients with the rise in the number of corona-affected people across the country. The picture was taken on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Besides, 2,721 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,570,934 and overall recovery rate at 86.70 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 29.17 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.47 per cent and the death rate at 1.57 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 45,031 samples.

Among the deaths, 19 were reported in the Dhaka division, seven in Chattogram, two in Sylhet and one each in Rajshahi, Khulna and Rangpur divisions.

Bangladesh's total tally of Omicron cases reached 69 with the detection of five more cases till Sunday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.6 million lives and infected over 363 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 287 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.















The country recorded 31 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally stands 28,425. Some 13,154 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,811,987.Besides, 2,721 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,570,934 and overall recovery rate at 86.70 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The country logged positivity rate of 29.17 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.47 per cent and the death rate at 1.57 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 45,031 samples.Among the deaths, 19 were reported in the Dhaka division, seven in Chattogram, two in Sylhet and one each in Rajshahi, Khulna and Rangpur divisions.Bangladesh's total tally of Omicron cases reached 69 with the detection of five more cases till Sunday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.6 million lives and infected over 363 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.More than 287 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.