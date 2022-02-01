Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 11:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid: 31 more die, 13,154 new cases in 24 hrs

Positivity rate 29.17pc

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Mohakhali Covid Hospital is almost full of patients with the rise in the number of corona-affected people across the country. The picture was taken on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Mohakhali Covid Hospital is almost full of patients with the rise in the number of corona-affected people across the country. The picture was taken on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country recorded 31 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally stands 28,425. Some 13,154 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,811,987.
Besides, 2,721 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,570,934 and overall recovery rate at 86.70 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  29.17 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.47 per cent and the death rate at 1.57 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 45,031 samples.
Among the deaths, 19 were reported in the Dhaka division, seven in Chattogram, two in Sylhet and one each in Rajshahi, Khulna and Rangpur divisions.
 Bangladesh's total tally of Omicron cases reached 69 with the detection of five more cases till Sunday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.6 million lives and infected over 363 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 287 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL dominates 6th phase of UP elections
Rule of law prevails in country: Quader
Pradeep, Liakat pass first night in condemned cells
Trudeau tests positive for Covid-19
WHO warns of Covid medical waste threat
Cable operators must install TV set top boxes in Dhaka, Ctg by Mar 31: Minister
A year after coup, Myanmar is mired in conflict and chaos
Govt hiring lobbyists for protecting criminal officials: Fakhrul


Latest News
Govt hired lobbyists to protect HR offenders: BNP
HC seeks lists of illegal brick kilns in Dhaka, 4 other districts
RU student killed as truck hits bike on campus
'Our alphabet earned with blood,' says Joy paying tribute to language martyrs
Attenborough, WHO, Tsikhanouskaya among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize
Prove graft allegations or seek apology: 37 eminent citizens ask CEC
Shakib takes Barishal to top of BPL
70 poor women get sewing machines in Bandarban
Teacher held on charge of selling free textbooks
Child drowns in Bogura
Most Read News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister
Search after Japan F15 jet disappears from radar
DB seizes 15,000 yaba tablets in city
Leaders and activists of at least seventeen organizations burn effigy
Torrential rains leave 19 dead in Brazil
UAE intercepts Houthi missile: defence ministry
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar
Sorry, says Johnson
Hedayetul Islam passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft