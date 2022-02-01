Video
Four days in a row, Tetulia records minimum temperature

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

PANCHAGARH, Feb 1: The coldest upazila in Bangladesh's northernmost district of Panchagarh is living up to its reputation this winter.
For the fourth day in a row, Tetulia upazila recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the country -- at 7.1 degrees Celsius -- on Tuesday morning.
On Monday, the lowest temperature in the upazila was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, a mild cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur division and the districts of Noagaon and Moulvibazar, and it may abate from some places, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted.
In the forecast for the next 24 hours, the department said that night temperature may rise by 1 to 2 degrees over the southern part and it may rise slightly elsewhere over the country. Day temperature may rise slightly.    -UNB



