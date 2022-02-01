46 gold bars seized at Ctg airport

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 1: Customs officials on Tuesday seized 46 gold bars, weighing 5.33 kg, at Shah Amanat International Airport.

Tipped off, a team of Customs Officials conducted a drive at the ground servicing area of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and seized the gold bars, said Wing Commander Farhad Hossain, director of the airport.

The gold bars worth Tk 3.54 crore were concealed in a wheel of a vehicle parked in the area.