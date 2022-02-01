DNCC to recover illegally occupied roads

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) is collecting information about the illegally occupied streets under the corporation to recover them for widening.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has directed the Ward councillors to gather the information at virtual board meeting recently.

Atiqul expressed concern over the grabbing of some city streets allegedly by owners of buildings deviating from RAJUK's design.

DNCC has decided to recover those roads and ensure their width according to the actual design, he said.

After the list is prepared, the councillors of the concerned wards in collaboration with the property department of the DNCC will ensure the widening of the roads by removing illegal occupants, the mayor added. -UNB





