

Prof Abu Yusuf gets ‘Unnayana BD Award’

In the ceremony, the chairman of the Northern Education Group, Professor Dr. Abu Yusuf Md. Abdullah, was honored with an award for his exceptional contribution in the education sector.

Apart from this, different personalities and organizations were also honored with this award for their remarkable contributions in various sectors including economy, health, communication, information technology in 2021.





















The chairman of Northern Education Group, Prof. Dr. Abu Yusuf Md. Abdullah, has received the 'ATN-Bangla-Unnayana Bangladesh Award-2021' for his extraordinary contribution in the education sector. The ATN-Bangla Unnayana Bangladesh Award ceremony was held on the 8th floor of Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) at 6:00pm on Tuesday.In the ceremony, the chairman of the Northern Education Group, Professor Dr. Abu Yusuf Md. Abdullah, was honored with an award for his exceptional contribution in the education sector.Apart from this, different personalities and organizations were also honored with this award for their remarkable contributions in various sectors including economy, health, communication, information technology in 2021.