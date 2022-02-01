3 die, 729 more C-19 positive in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 1: Three more people died of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours till Tuesday raising the total number of deaths to 1,358 in the district.

On the other hand, the number of Covid-19 cases climbed to 1,20,443 as 729 more people were detected positive after testing 2,989 samples in 12 Covid-19 laboratories in the district during the last 24 hours while the infection rate is 24.39 percent, civil surgeon office sources said.

Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said the number of positive cases continues rising rapidly in the last one and half month amid a declining trend of recovery rate of the infected patients.

At the same time, the number of healed Covid-19 patients raised to 100,015 with the recovery of 554 more patients during the time in the district. The average recovery rate currently stands at 83.04 percent in Chattogram city and district. -BSS











