Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 11:57 PM
Home City News

BGB seizes goods, drugs worth over Tk 211cr in Jan

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Observer Desk

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized smuggled goods and drugs, worth Tk 211 crore 67 lakh 98 thousands from across the country during the last month (January) in 2022.
Besides, 267 people were arrested for their involvement in smuggling goods, 218 Bangladeshi nationals for crossing borders illegally and 13 Indian citizens during this period, says a press release.
It said legal action has been taken against them for illegally crossing the border.
The seized contraband items include, 17,52,991 pieces of Yaba tablets, 32,194 bottles of phensedyl, 16, 427 bottles of foreign liquor, 2,109 cans of beer, 2,126 kgs of hemp, 139 kgs of heroin, 2249, stimulus injections and 14,36,265 different types of tablets.
The smuggling items include, 2.708 kgs of gold, 59.075 kgs of silver, 1,38,228 kgs of cosmetic items, 13,429 ornament items, 1,625 garment items, 7,714 kgs of tea, 13,700 kgs of coal, 695 kgs of pesticides,  75 kgs of gamazine powder, 12 trucks and covered vans,  5 private cars, 18 pick-up vans, 30 CNGs and easy bikes, and 63 motorbikes.     
The paramilitary force also seized three pistols, two guns and 43 rounds of bullet, five empty shells, five magazines, six detonators during the period.


