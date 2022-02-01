Govt to take action against errant Hajj agencies

Though the government hasn't yet started its Hajj registration process for sending pilgrims to perform Hajj this year considering the Covid 19 pandemic and mass infection of the virus, a section of the Hajj agencies have been taking money from the pilgrims sending mobile SMS.

Getting several messages from the SMS receivers across the country, the Religious Affairs Ministry has taken strict steps to prevent such illegal activities of the Hajj agencies.

The ministry on Tuesday sent a letter to the Public Security Division (PSD) under the Home Ministry requesting its Senior Secretary to take legal actions against the errant Hajj agencies and persons who have been working as middlemen of the agencies.

Meanwhile, the ministry has also warned the people to beware of frauds before paying any amount of money to the Hajj agencies for performing Hajj this year.

In a circular of the ministry signed by its Deputy Secretary Abul Kashem Muhammad Shahin, the ministry said that although the pre-registration of Hajj is going on, the registration process for the ceremony has not started yet due to ongoing global Covid-19 situation.

However, a vested quarter is trying to fraudulence the people for embezzling money from the pilgrims by showing the temptation to register for Hajj.