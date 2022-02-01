Video
Int’l confce on military education ends today

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Staff Correspondent

 
Defence Services Command and Staff College Bangladesh, in collaboration with Joint Forces Command and Staff College, UK organized an International Conference on Professional Military Education with the participation of Commandants of the Staff Colleges of the South Asian Countries from February 1 to 2, 2022.
Commandants of the Staff Colleges of Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, UK and observers from Maldives Staff College participated in the conference, according to an Inter-Service Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) press release.
The aim of the conference was to discuss and exchange views on various aspects of recent professional military education and to enhance mutual cooperation in matters related to military
education.
The commandants of the participating countries exchanged their ideas on Delivering Education in the 21st Century, Critical Thinking, Blended Learning, Leaders of the 21st Century, Human Dimensions, Information Operations, Cyber and Research Hubs followed by plenary sessions.
Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division (AFD) inaugurated the conference as chief guest in Mirpur Cantonment on Tuesday. The conference will end today with the closing address by the Commandant of the Joint Services Command and Staff College, U.K.


