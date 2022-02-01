Matarbari to be a power hub, Deep Sea Port soon

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 1: Matarbari under off-shore island, Moheshkhali Upazila is going to be shaped as one of the most significant areas of the developed cities of the country.

With this end in view, the Matarbari Development Authority is being constituted with the assistance of the Prime Minister's Office.

According to a source, several meetings were held in this connection at PM Office recently.

Matarbari is also going to become the next hub of power and port of the country.

A huge construction project is gradually giving shape to a Tk 360 billion coal-based power plant with two units and a combined capacity of 1,200MW.

A plan to set up a deep-sea port, the first in Bangladesh, for the plant is also being translated into reality. Two jetties have already been constructed and some ships have docked there as the government transforms Matarbari into a major power and shipping hub.

The government has planned a total of 34 projects related to power generation, a natural gas import terminal, a container terminal and a special economic zone.

Meanwhile, the construction of a 14.3km long, 250m wide and 18.5m deep channel for the port is complete. The work to widen the channel by another 100 metres is ongoing.

Once completed, the channel will enable ships with a capacity of 80,000 tonnes to sail in. It will look like the Kashima Port in Japan, according to Toshiba Corporation, one of the contractors of the project.

Two jetties have been constructed for the plant and a dozen more will be built for commercial use. One of the jetties for the plant will be used to import coal and the other for oil.

In the meantime, the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) on November 23 in 2021 cleared the first revision of Matarbari 2X600 MW Ultra Supercritical Coal Fired Power Project, raising its cost by Tk 15,870 crore and extending the deadline up to December 2026 from June 2023.

The cost of the Matarbari project now stands at Tk 51,854.88 crore against the original amount of Tk 35,984.46 that include expansion of the existing port system and the infrastructure of a city.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister suggested forming a development authority in Matarbari for the overall management since various development operations are being carried out there centring the coal-fired power plant and a deep sea port.

Of the additional cost involvement of Tk 15,870.42 crore, 98 per cent would be utilised for ensuring deep seaport facilities.

According to the project factsheet provided by the Planning Commission, the reasons behind the project's revision include the rise of costs for channel, jetty, land development and power plant construction alongside increment of costs against other civil works like turbine, boiler, coal and ash handling and trial run.

Besides, the costs against consultancy firm, VAT and import duty, rehabilitation and compensation, rural electrification and township construction and expansion of works are among other reasons.

The first unit of Ultra Supercritical Coal Fired Power Project will go into production in January 2024 while the second unit in July in the same year. The Matarbari power plant was proposed in September 2011 and granted environmental approval in October 2013. Ground-breaking ceremony for the project took place in January 2018.

The plant is expected to account for 10 percent of the total generation capacity of Bangladesh.

Matarbari thermal power plant is being developed on a 1,500-acre site. It consists of two thermal units with an installed capacity of 600MW each.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) provided an Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan of 90 million US Dollar for the project, in June 2014. The ODA loan has a repayment period of 30 years and grace period of ten years.

Besides, JICA awarded another ODA loan worth 20 million US Dollar to the Government of Bangladesh in June 2018 for the development of the Matarbari port.

JICA Study Team and Tokyo Electric Power Services prepared the environmental impact study for the power plant. A consortium of Sumitomo, Toshiba and IHI was awarded the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the project, in August 2017.

Sumitomo subcontracted Toshiba Plant Systems and Services for constructing the port and providing other plant equipment and associated civil works, while Penta-Ocean Construction was awarded a 1.4 billion US Dollar-worth subcontract for the construction works related to Matarbari port.

Meanwhile, Toshiba will supply the steam turbines and generators for the power plant, while IHI will provide the boilers. Sumitomo awarded the civil engineering contract worth 840 million US Dollar to Posco E&C, a company based in Korea.















