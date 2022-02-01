Video
Home Back Page

Clash over factory closure

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Police have fired bullets and tear shells to disperse garment workers who gathered to protest a decision to shut their factory in Gazipur's Tongi.
The workers pelted brickbats towards at least four factories during the protest from 8am to 10am on Tuesday at Tongi's BSIC Industrial Area. Three of the factories later gave the workers a day off.
The protesters from Tivoli Apparels Ltd began the demonstration by blocking the road in the morning, Gazipur Police Deputy Commissioner Md Iltutmish said.
"At one point they began vandalising at least four factories. The police fired 30 shotgun rounds, 10 stun grenades and 6 tear shells to scatter them," he said.    
    bdnews24.com


