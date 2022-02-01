Cashew nut, coffee output fall for climate change

Climate change can cause serious bad impact on the cultivation of cashew nuts and coffee for various reasons.

Erratic weather pattern associated with climate change triggers off multiple calamities including flooding, draught and heavy rainfall. Such unpredictable weather is posing serious threat to the food security globally over the last few years.

A new research report conducted by PLOS One, a scientific journal, shows that the production capacity of particular crops items including cashew nuts, coffee and avocado will gradually fall down due to negative impact of climate change.

The researchers observed that the impact of climate change seriously affects the biological characteristics of each crop.

It suggests such traits of crops and its relation with the weather should be evaluated to prevent such fall.

The research report also suggests that the coffee production has decreased by about 76 percent in Brazil and 63 percent in Columbia.

It also shows that as time goes on, this climate change will make the coffee-production areas more unsuitable.

Various researches have suggested the emergence of new insects including locusts which destroy the crops in various parts of Asia and a few parts of the Middle East due to swing in temperature from one extreme to another.

The recent researches also indicate the extreme climate change will impact crop production more or less irrespective of regions and continents.

Bangladesh has recently started cultivation of cashew nuts in various parts.

Asked if the current weather poses threat to cashew nuts cultivation, Pavel Partha, a public health expert, said that any type of crop production would face the negative impact of climate change.















