Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 11:56 PM
Premier League clubs spend nearly £300 million in transfer window

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

LONDON, FEB 1: Premier League clubs splashed out nearly £300 million in January -- the second-highest amount ever spent in the winter transfer window -- boosted by a flurry of late big-money moves.
The arrivals of Luis Diaz, Bruno Guimaraes and Rodrigo Bentancur in the last few days of the month lifted the league's gross spending to £295 million ($398 million) according to figures from finance company Deloitte.
January 2018's figure of £430 million remains the record but this year's outlay is more than four times higher than last year's figure of £70 million, when the coronavirus crisis hit budgets.
The clubs' net expenditure --. player purchases less player sales -- of £180 million is the highest since the January transfer window was introduced in 2003.  
The five clubs currently at the bottom of the Premier League spent around £150 million, more than 50 percent of the total.
Among the big moves, Liverpool signed Porto's Colombia winger Diaz for a reported initial fee of £37.5 million while Newcastle paid an initial £35 million for Lyon's Brazilian midfielder Guimaraes.
Newly wealthy Newcastle also paid Burnley £25 million for New Zealand international striker Chris Wood and signed England defender Kieran Trippier for £12 million from Atletico Madrid.
Dan Jones, head of Deloitte's sports business group, said: "This transfer window indicates that the financial pressures of Covid on Premier League clubs are easing, with spending firmly back to pre-pandemic levels and remarkably among the highest we've ever seen in January.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

