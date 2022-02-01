Video
Ex-England all-rounder Bresnan retires from cricket

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

LONDON, FEB 1: Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan announced his immediate retirement from cricket on Monday at the age of 36.
The two-time Ashes winner was contracted to English county side Warwickshire for the coming season but said he it was the right time to step down.
"I have continued to work hard throughout the off-season to prepare for my 21st professional year but, deep down, I feel I can't reach the high standards that I set myself and my teammates," he said.
"The hunger and enthusiasm that I have for the game I love will never leave me but, whilst my head is willing to tackle the 2022 season, my body is not.
"I will always look back at my career with immense pride and it's been an absolute honour to represent Warwickshire, my home county (Yorkshire) and country."
Bresnan played 142 times for England across the different formats -- including 23 Tests -- and was part of the Ashes-winning squads in 2010/11 and 2013. He was also a member of the England side that became Twenty20 world champions in 2010.
The seam bowler won back-to-back County Championship titles with Yorkshire in 2014 and 2015, leaving Headingley in 2020 to join Warwickshire. Bresnan last season helped the Bears win the County Championship and Bob Willis Trophy double.
He was recently implicated in the Azeem Rafiq racism case at his old county.
He apologised for "any part I played in contributing to Azeem Rafiq's experience of being bullied" at Yorkshire but stressed the accusation he frequently made racist comments was "absolutely not true".
Warwickshire director of cricket Paul Farbrace, previously involved in the England set-up, said Bresnan had had an "astounding career".
"I've been incredibly fortunate to work with him throughout his cricketing journey and he has been a marvellous servant to the game," he added.     -AFP


