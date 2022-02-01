Video
Bangladesh bow down to Pakistan in U19 WC

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Bangladesh failed to book their place in the 5th place play-off after a six-wicket defeat against Pakistan in Antigua and Barbuda on Monday.
Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in the 5th place play-off on Thursday, with Bangladesh to play South Africa for the right to finish seventh, an ICC press release said.
Bangladesh's innings was dominated by Ariful Islam, who arrived at the crease in the 12th over with his side on 23 for three and set about guiding them to a competitive total.
Ariful had fallen for single figure scores in his two previous innings at this tournament but quickly found his groove here and brought up his half-century with a glorious six over long-on.
The 17-year-old continued to lose partners - Mehran Mumtaz proving particularly potent with three for 16 from his 10 overs - but kept his composure and accelerated at the death, striking three sixes in one Awais Ali over to move into the nineties.
His century, from 118 balls, arrived midway through the 49th over but Ariful fell to the next delivery - the ninth wicket to fall in an innings which was ended on 175 with four balls remaining.
Muhammad Shehzad and Haseebullah Khan started confidently in reply, adding 76 in 19 overs before the former fell for 36.
Khan struck four fours and four sixes before picking out deep square leg on 78, by which time his side needed just 36 more for victory.
Irfan Khan (24) was unfortunate to be run out backing up and Qasim Akram fell for a single but Abdul Faseeh's unbeaten 22 saw Pakistan home with 21 balls to spare.     -BSS


