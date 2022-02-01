National Footvolley rolls Thursday

With the participation of more than a hundred athletes, the second edition of the Mujib Year National Footvolley Competition (men and women) is beginning on Thursday at the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka.

Beginning on Thursday, the five-day long event will be participated by a total of 22 teams, including 14 men's and eight women's teams.

The men's teams are Bangladesh Police Footvolley Club, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party, Sheikh Russel Sports Academy, Jahirul Sporting Club, Maa Moni Sporting Club, Mirpur Footvolley Academy, Khulna District Sports Association (DSA), Altab Hossain Footvolley Academy, Sand Angel Footvolley Club, Nine Star Youth Association, South Point Sports Club, Arambagh Sports Club, Savar Community Academy and Firoz Smrity Sangsad.

The women's teams are Bangladesh Police Footvolley Club, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party, Sheikh Russel Sports Academy, Jahirul Sporting Club, Maa Moni Sporting Club, Mirpur Footvolley Academy, Khulna District Sports Association (DSA) and Altab Hossain Footvolley Academy.

The country had seen the introduction of a few new sporting disciplines over the years. Footvolley is one of those sports. This Football-like sport is played at a sandy Volleyball court using feet.

In this regard, the organisers arranged a press briefing on Tuesday at the conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.

Event sponsor Walton's Senior Executive Director (Games and Sports) also the President of the Federation FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn, General Secretary Azam Ali Khan, other officials and a few woman players were present there.
















