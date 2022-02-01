Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 11:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

National Footvolley rolls Thursday

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Sports Report

With the participation of more than a hundred athletes, the second edition of the Mujib Year National Footvolley Competition (men and women) is beginning on Thursday at the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka.
Beginning on Thursday, the five-day long event will be participated by a total of 22 teams, including 14 men's and eight women's teams.
The men's teams are Bangladesh Police Footvolley Club, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party, Sheikh Russel Sports Academy, Jahirul Sporting Club, Maa Moni Sporting Club, Mirpur Footvolley Academy, Khulna District Sports Association (DSA), Altab Hossain Footvolley Academy, Sand Angel Footvolley Club, Nine Star Youth Association, South Point Sports Club, Arambagh Sports Club, Savar Community Academy and Firoz Smrity Sangsad.
The women's teams are Bangladesh Police Footvolley Club, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party, Sheikh Russel Sports Academy, Jahirul Sporting Club, Maa Moni Sporting Club, Mirpur Footvolley Academy, Khulna District Sports Association (DSA) and Altab Hossain Footvolley Academy.
The country had seen the introduction of a few new sporting disciplines over the years. Footvolley is one of those sports. This Football-like sport is played at a sandy Volleyball court using feet.
In this regard, the organisers arranged a press briefing on Tuesday at the conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
Event sponsor Walton's Senior Executive Director (Games and Sports) also the President of the Federation FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn, General Secretary Azam Ali Khan, other officials and a few woman players were present there.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier League clubs spend nearly £300 million in transfer window
Barcelona set to sign Aubameyang from Arsenal
Barcelona to shine light on financial meltdown under Bartomeu
Eriksen makes comeback at Brentford as Everton unveil Lampard on deadline day
Archer back in IPL auction list but likely to miss 2022 season
Ex-England all-rounder Bresnan retires from cricket
Bangladesh bow down to Pakistan in U19 WC
National Footvolley rolls Thursday


Latest News
Govt hired lobbyists to protect HR offenders: BNP
HC seeks lists of illegal brick kilns in Dhaka, 4 other districts
RU student killed as truck hits bike on campus
'Our alphabet earned with blood,' says Joy paying tribute to language martyrs
Attenborough, WHO, Tsikhanouskaya among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize
Prove graft allegations or seek apology: 37 eminent citizens ask CEC
Shakib takes Barishal to top of BPL
70 poor women get sewing machines in Bandarban
Teacher held on charge of selling free textbooks
Child drowns in Bogura
Most Read News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister
Search after Japan F15 jet disappears from radar
DB seizes 15,000 yaba tablets in city
Leaders and activists of at least seventeen organizations burn effigy
Torrential rains leave 19 dead in Brazil
UAE intercepts Houthi missile: defence ministry
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar
Sorry, says Johnson
Hedayetul Islam passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft