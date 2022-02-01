Dhaka bring down Comilla to earth



Players of Minister Dhaka celebrating after winning the match against Comilla Victorians in the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Tuesday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. photo: FACEBOOK

Winning the toss Victorians invited Dhaka to bat first and got a mammoth target of 182 though Minister Dhaka lost their Afghan recruit Mohammad Shehzad in the very second over when they were on seven. Shehzad departed on four. One-down batter Imran Uzzaman got out on 15 but two veteran players in the tent Tamim Iqbal and skipper Mahmudullah were absolutely dominating with the bat.

Tamim the dashing opener and the leading scorer of the tournament so far, missed a fifty for four runs, who faced 35 balls and hit two rope kissing shots alongside three over-boundaries. But it was Mahmudullah, who led Dhaka from the front to post the tall. Batting at four, the T20i captain of Bangladesh National team remained unbeaten on 70 off 41. The silent killer adorned his 171 strike rated innings with three boundaries and four massives.

None of the rest batter could contribute anything big. Shuvagata Home (9), Andre Russell (11), Naim Sheikh, batting on seven, scored 10 while Mashrafe Bin Mortaza left the ground remaining not out on two as Dhaka piled up 181 for six from stipulated 20 overs.

Tanvir Islam bagged two wickets spending 36 runs while Mustafizur Rahman and Karim Janat shared one wicket respectively.

Needing 182, one of the title claimants Comilla, had lost their opener Liton Das yet before opening the account while former South African captain and the match winning performer for Comilla in the earlier game Faf du Plesis had fallen out on 15. But young opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy and skipper Imrul Kayes brought back Comilla in the fight strongly. They stood 60-runs' 3rd wicket's partnership till Imrul's departure on 28 off 23. Joy conversely, had fallen four short of a half century. Caribbean recruit Andre Russell uprooted the stumps of both the set Comilla batters.

None of the following Victorian whiffers could show resistance against Mashrafe, Mahmudullah, Russells as they were bowled out for 131 in the 3rd delivery of the 18th over.

Andre Russell, the leading Dhaka wicket taker, claimed three for 17 from his 2.3 overs while Ebadot Hossain and Qais Ahmed shared two wickets each for 21 and 27 runs respectively. Rubel Hossain gripped one wicket allowing five runs. Mahmudullah remained wicketless but gave 17 runs only from his three overs, who named the Player of the Match for his all-round performances.





















