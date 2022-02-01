

Siddons to arrive Dhaka today as batting coach

Siddons was associated with Bangladesh National team between 2007 and 2011 but now the role of head coach goes to Russell Domingo and the BCB has a mind to involve Siddons as a batting consultant though ex- South Africa captain Ashwell Prince is the current batting coach of the senior team, who is contracted till the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Siddons therefore, is possible to succeed Prince after that tenure. By this time the Aussie master has possibility to work with age level teams or HP unit.

The BCB Cricket Ops Chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed the appointment of the Australian coach after the latest BCB board meeting on Tuesday.

"Siddons has been appointed as the BCB's batting coach," Yunus told journalists. "We will use him whenever we get the chance."

"Prince will be given the responsibility of HP. Besides, we will think about where else it can be given. We need a lot of coaches," he confirmed.

Yunus however, prefers Siddons more to get occupy with the national players. He said, "But we want him to work more with the national team now. It will be good for our cricketers if we can use his experience."

If Siddons starts working with the national team soon after his arrival then Prince will be given the responsibility of HP team.

Siddons is very excited to be back in Bangladesh. "I plan to spend two years in Bangladesh," he was seen to speak in a video message. "We have a T20 World Cup in Australia in October this year. I'm looking forward to working with a few young players."

"Not only national team, I will also work in junior development program. I have worked there before. I love working there," he clarified his responsibilities in Bangladesh.

Siddons, 57, played one ODI under the cap of Kangaroo nation and scored 32 runs with a rich first class and List-A stats as batter. He piled up 11, 587 first class runs from 160 matches and horded 1,755 List-A runs from 70 matches representing Victoria and South Australia. Beside Bangladesh, he coached several Australian clubs and was the trainer of Wellington Firebirds in New Zealand.





















Former Australia batter Jamie Siddons, who was the head coach of Bangladesh senior men's team one decade ago, will be stepping on Bangladesh soil again to be a part of Bangladesh coaching panel.Siddons was associated with Bangladesh National team between 2007 and 2011 but now the role of head coach goes to Russell Domingo and the BCB has a mind to involve Siddons as a batting consultant though ex- South Africa captain Ashwell Prince is the current batting coach of the senior team, who is contracted till the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Siddons therefore, is possible to succeed Prince after that tenure. By this time the Aussie master has possibility to work with age level teams or HP unit.The BCB Cricket Ops Chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed the appointment of the Australian coach after the latest BCB board meeting on Tuesday."Siddons has been appointed as the BCB's batting coach," Yunus told journalists. "We will use him whenever we get the chance.""Prince will be given the responsibility of HP. Besides, we will think about where else it can be given. We need a lot of coaches," he confirmed.Yunus however, prefers Siddons more to get occupy with the national players. He said, "But we want him to work more with the national team now. It will be good for our cricketers if we can use his experience."If Siddons starts working with the national team soon after his arrival then Prince will be given the responsibility of HP team.Siddons is very excited to be back in Bangladesh. "I plan to spend two years in Bangladesh," he was seen to speak in a video message. "We have a T20 World Cup in Australia in October this year. I'm looking forward to working with a few young players.""Not only national team, I will also work in junior development program. I have worked there before. I love working there," he clarified his responsibilities in Bangladesh.Siddons, 57, played one ODI under the cap of Kangaroo nation and scored 32 runs with a rich first class and List-A stats as batter. He piled up 11, 587 first class runs from 160 matches and horded 1,755 List-A runs from 70 matches representing Victoria and South Australia. Beside Bangladesh, he coached several Australian clubs and was the trainer of Wellington Firebirds in New Zealand.