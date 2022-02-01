Five Bangladeshi players in IPL's mega auction

Five players from Bangladesh have found their names in the final list of mega auction of Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

The list includes Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Liton Das from Bangladesh. Amongst them, Mustafizur and Shakib had set their base price INR 2 crore, which is the highest while the other three players base price set at INR 50 lakh.

The IPL sent out its final auction list, which has been halved from the original longlist of 1214 players. Due to the interest of the 10 franchisees, 44 players also included at the last moment which mean a total of 590 players will go under hammer in this mega auction.

Earlier, on January 22, when the IPL authorities released the list of registered players, 9 Bangladeshi players were in that list. However four have been dropped finally.

Out of 590 cricketers, 228 have made their international debut. There are 355 cricketers who have not yet set foot in the international arena. The list also includes 7 cricketers from ICC affiliates.

With the increase of two teams, 10 franchisees are participating in IPL this time. Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad will take part in the auction to put the players under hammer.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami and David Warner- these ten players will be part of the marquee set that will ring in the 2022 IPL mega auction.

A maximum base price of Rs 2 crore has been set for 48 cricketers. Shakib and Mustafizur are on that list. Besides, the base price of 20 players is 1.5 crore. There are 34 players in the list of 1 crore.

There are 12 players in the final list in the foreign wicket keeper category. Liton is in that category with base price of INR 50 lakh rupees. Taskin and Shariful are in the pacer category and their base price is set also at INR 50 lakh. -BSS











