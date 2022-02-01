Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 11:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Five Bangladeshi players in IPL's mega auction

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Five players from Bangladesh have found their names in the final list of mega auction of Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.
The list includes Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Liton Das from Bangladesh. Amongst them, Mustafizur and Shakib had set their base price INR 2 crore, which is the highest while the other three players base price set at INR 50 lakh.
The IPL sent out its final auction list, which has been halved from the original longlist of 1214 players. Due to the interest of the 10 franchisees, 44 players also included at the last moment which mean a total of 590 players will go under hammer in this mega auction.
Earlier, on January 22, when the IPL authorities released the list of registered players, 9 Bangladeshi players were in that list. However four have been dropped finally.
Out of 590 cricketers, 228 have made their international debut. There are 355 cricketers who have not yet set foot in the international arena. The list also includes 7 cricketers from ICC affiliates.
With the increase of two teams, 10 franchisees are participating in IPL this time. Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad will take part in the auction to put the players under hammer.
Ravichandran  Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami and David Warner- these ten players will be part of the marquee set that will ring in the 2022 IPL mega auction.
 A maximum base price of Rs 2 crore has been set for 48 cricketers. Shakib and Mustafizur are on that list. Besides, the base price of 20 players is 1.5 crore. There are 34 players in the list of 1 crore.
There are 12 players in the final list in the foreign wicket keeper category. Liton is in that category with base price of INR 50 lakh rupees. Taskin and Shariful are in the pacer category and their base price is set also at INR 50 lakh.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier League clubs spend nearly £300 million in transfer window
Barcelona set to sign Aubameyang from Arsenal
Barcelona to shine light on financial meltdown under Bartomeu
Eriksen makes comeback at Brentford as Everton unveil Lampard on deadline day
Archer back in IPL auction list but likely to miss 2022 season
Ex-England all-rounder Bresnan retires from cricket
Bangladesh bow down to Pakistan in U19 WC
National Footvolley rolls Thursday


Latest News
Govt hired lobbyists to protect HR offenders: BNP
HC seeks lists of illegal brick kilns in Dhaka, 4 other districts
RU student killed as truck hits bike on campus
'Our alphabet earned with blood,' says Joy paying tribute to language martyrs
Attenborough, WHO, Tsikhanouskaya among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize
Prove graft allegations or seek apology: 37 eminent citizens ask CEC
Shakib takes Barishal to top of BPL
70 poor women get sewing machines in Bandarban
Teacher held on charge of selling free textbooks
Child drowns in Bogura
Most Read News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister
Search after Japan F15 jet disappears from radar
DB seizes 15,000 yaba tablets in city
Leaders and activists of at least seventeen organizations burn effigy
Torrential rains leave 19 dead in Brazil
UAE intercepts Houthi missile: defence ministry
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar
Sorry, says Johnson
Hedayetul Islam passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft