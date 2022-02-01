Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 11:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Ensure safety of animals

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

Dear Sir
It is a matter of sorrow that 11 zebras and a tiger died at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, recently. Primarily it is assumed that the animals died due to negligence in duty by staff members. In response to this tragic incident, two officials of the park were removed from their posts including, in-charge of the park.

An administrative order was issued in this regard. The project director at the park, admitted on Sunday that a tiger had died in the park in January, and that the news had been concealed by the management. After a meeting, an investigation committee was formed over the deaths of the zebras. It is believed the animals did not die from natural causes. The zebras were killed due to the negligence of the staffs. The employees engaged in internal strife, blaming each other and try to gain an upper hand. Moreover, the news of the death of the tiger was concealed for a long time. Therefore nobody knew that a tiger had died in the safari park.

Under this circumstance, authorities responsible must take strict measures so that the safety of the lives of animals is ensured in the safari park. Simultaneously, the punishment should be ensured those are guilty.

Amir Hamza
Over email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensure safety of animals
An opportunity for Bangladesh to tap Chinese market
Zakat needs to be discussed more as Salah
Tiktok and Likee should be banned
We should not be branded as a ‘Maid exporter’ nation
Lobbyists take centre stage in Bangladesh political debate
Exams postponed, who is responsible?
Saving the military regime, not Myanmar's people


Latest News
Govt hired lobbyists to protect HR offenders: BNP
HC seeks lists of illegal brick kilns in Dhaka, 4 other districts
RU student killed as truck hits bike on campus
'Our alphabet earned with blood,' says Joy paying tribute to language martyrs
Attenborough, WHO, Tsikhanouskaya among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize
Prove graft allegations or seek apology: 37 eminent citizens ask CEC
Shakib takes Barishal to top of BPL
70 poor women get sewing machines in Bandarban
Teacher held on charge of selling free textbooks
Child drowns in Bogura
Most Read News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister
Search after Japan F15 jet disappears from radar
DB seizes 15,000 yaba tablets in city
Leaders and activists of at least seventeen organizations burn effigy
Torrential rains leave 19 dead in Brazil
UAE intercepts Houthi missile: defence ministry
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar
Sorry, says Johnson
Hedayetul Islam passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft