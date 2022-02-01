Ensure safety of animals

Dear Sir

It is a matter of sorrow that 11 zebras and a tiger died at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, recently. Primarily it is assumed that the animals died due to negligence in duty by staff members. In response to this tragic incident, two officials of the park were removed from their posts including, in-charge of the park.



An administrative order was issued in this regard. The project director at the park, admitted on Sunday that a tiger had died in the park in January, and that the news had been concealed by the management. After a meeting, an investigation committee was formed over the deaths of the zebras. It is believed the animals did not die from natural causes. The zebras were killed due to the negligence of the staffs. The employees engaged in internal strife, blaming each other and try to gain an upper hand. Moreover, the news of the death of the tiger was concealed for a long time. Therefore nobody knew that a tiger had died in the safari park.



Under this circumstance, authorities responsible must take strict measures so that the safety of the lives of animals is ensured in the safari park. Simultaneously, the punishment should be ensured those are guilty.



Amir Hamza

Over email