Zakat needs to be discussed more as Salah

Zakat is one of the most important pillars among the five pillars of Islam. Zakat is as obligatory as Salah and as important as Salah. Allah mentioned about Zakat in several places in the Holy Quran. And importantly wherever Allah mentioned about Salah in the Holy Quran, Allah mentioned about Zakat at the same time, and it is many places in the Holy Quran.



This indicates that Zakat has also the same importance and scale as Salah for a Muslim in his/her life. There is no way for a Muslim to deny or even to avoid of paying Zakat.



Since Zakat is an obligatory pillar of Islam and it is obligatory for every Muslim who is eligible to pay, I am not going into any details of evidence from the Holy Quran and Hadith. We all know it. Rather I would like to bring it to everyone's focus on how we can discuss more and more about Zakat in Masjids and in the other religious preach. Zakat is only discussedin our society when Ramadan comes. But, very few people knows that Zakat can be given at any time in a year according to someone's convenience.

The concept about the Zakat among the mass people is not clear. We still do not understand properly the criteria and financial thresholds for a person being eligible to pay Zakat.



Furthermore, most of us do not know when someone is eligible to pay Zakat, how to calculate Zakat properly, which of the income or assets will be included in Zakat, how to calculate Zakat for business or for service holder, to whom Zakat should be paid, whether an agricultural land/a business firm/living house and other fixed assets will be included in Zakat or not and many other factors.



These are very important to take into consideration during calculating Zakat. But this has not been practiced due to and lake of awareness and proper knowledge.

Alongside, provident fund (PF)/gratuity fund for a service-holder who is currently working in government or non-government organization and have not yet received these money, whether this will be included during calculation of Zakat or when it will be included merit discussion.



Similarly, annual bonus and other financial incentives will be included during Zakat calculation or not. There are number of factors of Zakat are still in grey area and even Islamic scholars sometimes cannot give proper answer.



Many people think that the income tax they pay to government against their annual income, is also considered as Zakat; and thus, they do not pay Zakat separately. Many people think that they pay many donations (Sadakah) to people in different times in a year, which they consider as Zakat.



On the other hand, there are some prohibited things in Zakat which we sometimes do not know or sometimes do not understand. For example, an eligible person to pay Zakat can not receive or take Zakat others.



Similarly,we cannot provide Zakat to some of our relatives which are narrated in the Holy Quran and Hadith. But often, we pay Zakat between our relatives without considering these facts.



Zakat is not only religiously important, but it is also important for social and economic point of view. From the system of paying Zakat every year, the deposited or unused money again goes back to economy and Zakat evolves the economic cycle to make the economy better and prosperous for everyone. It happens and can happen in many ways.



I would like to give here one example to make it clear.Say, some 10,000 people live in a country and out of that 1,000 are unemployed and cannot do better things for their livelihoods. If the Zakat paying eligible persons can properly calculate their Zakat and give that 1,000 people to invest in their business to do better. Now, these 1,000 people will try to do better as they have some more capital in their business.



From this, the Zakat money will come into the total economy, and it will help the total population to grow their economy.



Islam is the religion for humanity and provides rights for every category of people irrespective of rich and poor, men and women, children and adult, labour and owner and in many more cases.



The system of Zakat in Islam is to eradicate capitalism and to bring an economical equilibrium in the society. There were rich and poor in every society in the past and will be in future; there were labour and owner in past and it will remain in future. The system of society will not change.



But Islam ensures that, no person remains without food, without cloth and etc. due to lack of money. Islam ensures that the wealth of richer people again back to the poor or less rich people, so that an economical balance remains in the society.

It is important for us to make the people aware about paying Zakat especially who are eligible, as an obligatory pillar of Islam as Salah. And it is the duty of all of us, not only for some specific persons. With this combined effort, we can start an effort to make it happen.



There are more than 300,000 Masjids in Bangladesh. We can utilize this Masjids as a conveyor of the massage to the mass people. From the Government of Bangladesh, Islamic Foundation Bangladesh can suggest to all the Masjids in Bangladesh that the Imam should discuss elaborately about paying Zakat on Friday Khutba's with frequently.



And this should be not only during the month of Ramadan, but also round the year. It should also be included for all the Islamic scholars who provide Islamic Preach in many places that they discuss more and more on Zakat.

Md Arshad Hussain,

Development Worker



















