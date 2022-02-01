Tiktok and Likee should be banned



Ubaydur Rahman



Even a few days ago, it was seen that people were trying to create their own acceptability through intellect, merit, knowledge, his behaviour, personality or philosophical appearance.



In the current era of globalization, everything is now at hand. Everything around is now digitized. Due to this digitization, the new generation has chosen technology as a means of gaining this acceptance or attracting the attention of others and this tendency is gradually increasing.



As a result, it has a negative impact on young people. Society is falling into the abyss of immorality. Two technical approaches to attract the attention of others are the mobile application called TikTok' and 'Likee'.



At present technology is closely associated with our lives. One cannot imagine a day without technology. Developers are creating different types of software or applications to meet the daily needs of the people. The popularity of these applications has increased as a result of making them suitable for use on Android phones. The most popular of these apps are social media like Facebook, Imo, Viber, etc.



Everything has two sides, positive and negative. Unfortunately, the negative use of these apps is increasing among the people. On the other hand, some apps in the same category are coming in the market which is very risky. It can be said that all these apps are a tool to destroy the positive thinking of the society.



Recently, we have seen that an app made in China called Tiktok has become more popular, especially among young people. China launched the app in September 2016. With this app, one can easily create a 15 second video clip and share it with any other social media. Many people think that Tiktok and Likee have given the opportunity to the actors to develop their talents. But the reality is that all these apps are pushing the young generation away from reality. Is that all? Violence and indecency are spreading among them. Obscenity is spreading in the society through these apps.



According to experts, regular acting on Tiktok and likee is a mental disorder. They say that as a result of continuous use of these apps, emotional changes can be noticed among the users. It is also said that a person with a healthy, normal brain can never act like that voluntarily.



According to experts, Tiktok users are acting just to attract the attention of others. They said there is nothing educational in those platforms while the young generation is going off the rails by using those controversial apps.



Encouraged by the TikTok, Likee apps, many teens cut and dye their hair in strange styles and create videos following foreign subcultures.



Young people are getting involved in immoral activities and crimes under the guise of those popular short-video platforms.



TikTok, Likee and Bigo are now a platform of human trafficking, prostitution, sexual harassment, drug trafficking and gang building.



A BBC study found that around 40 per cent of the world's population uses online social media. And the kind of damage that social media addiction does to us is this: it increases the pressure on the brain. When a post is made, curiosity arises in the mind to know how many people like and comment on it. That's why you have to check it for a while. Such curiosity puts stress on the brain which in turn affects the performance of the brain.



Those who are addicted to social media temper to be more irritable and restless than those who do not use these mediums. Tiktok, likee users get involved in various kinds of immoral activities in the hope of gaining cheap popularity. All these tickling and liking apps give rise to horrible phenomena like impersonality, indecency, imaginative human disability and character degradation.



Tiktok, likee users think the more followers they have the more power they get. In this way, due to an imaginative power, they got involved in various riots and created an unstable situation in the society which has already become visible to all. Things like obscenity and sexual harassment are becoming more and more evident through tickling which is provoking social ills like 'rape'. Not only that but also horrible incidents like murder are also happening due to this.



Due to human immaturity, many people, especially girls, have gone beyond the bounds of decency in presenting themselves. As a result, they have to listen to various ugly comments. Because of the ego, many are choosing the worst way, such as suicide.



If social values degradation like apps continue to run, then it will only be a matter of time before the society reaches the brink of destruction. The young man who learns to read and write is supposed to be the leader of the country and the nation. Being involved in creative and constructive work is supposed to give some good gifts to the nation. Today, they are addicted to uploading videos on Tiktok and Likee. This addiction is gradually spreading among the middle-aged and the elderly.



If all these apps continue like this, the future of the young generation will fall into the darkness. Society will lose potential young people. Through these apps, young people are getting involved in various filth including obscenity which is making their way friendly. If the authority do not pull the reins of these apps now. If they cannot be controlled, its horror will spread in the society in the form of epidemic.



To save the society, to save the potential youth, to save the future leaders of the nation, such apps including Tiktok, Likee should be banned soon. There is no alternative but to shut down all these apps to awaken mutual respect, to prevent teen gangs, to prevent violence.

Ubaydur Rahman, Student, Department of English,

Dhaka College, Dhaka







