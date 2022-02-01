We should not be branded as a ‘Maid exporter’ nation



Julia Alam



Typically the rise in sending women workers abroad hits as cheerful headlines in Bangladeshi news media outlets. Sending of more workers to Middle East means more forex incomes as valuable inbound remittance for the county. But this a atypical but critical question now that how long Bangladesh should be cheerful by sending more and more of her women abroad as maids?



In the evolution of human civilisation, many thing had continued as reality in a certain period but that turned into a matter of indignity with the changes of time and situation. So, time has come for Bangladesh to think that whether this is really thoughtful to be cheerful with sending women workers abroad.



In the year 2021 the country got prestigious confirmation from the United Nation that it is going to be listed in the process of enlistment as Middle Income country by 2024. Does Middle Income mean only increased average per capita income of people only? Not at all; this is upgradation of Bangladesh's economic status as well as upgradation of the society her. How a society can claim upgraded to the upper class when tens of thousands of their women fly abroad to be home servants in Arab countries where physical and sexual harassments of female servants are rampant!



The Sustainable Development Goals also ask nation to ensure "girls and women equal rights, opportunities to live free without discrimination including workplace discrimination or any violence." So, how shall we claim SDGs achieved keeping our women in slave like jobs in foreign countries?



How can a country sand her women abroad as maids despite the women of this country showed the world how to establish small businesses using micro-credits and despite women of this country showed the world how to help a vast garment manufacturing and export sector? Bangladesh is global a role model in mass primary education and health service development programs where women as service deliverers helped achieving success of relevant government and non-government programs.

So, the women who can serve their own country's industrial and social advancements should not be sent as maids in other countries. As foreign jobseekers Bangladeshi women are usually sent to Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries as home maid or house servants. More than 1 million Bangladeshi women have gone abroad with jobs since 1991, according to data of the government. Now this has become a bitter question also that how many women workers went abroad with good or prestigious jobs, how many workers got adequate training from here for getting standard jobs.



Migration experts and migrant rights activists earlier several times expressed their worries over sending Bangladeshi females as unskilled domestic workers. This is high time to rethink about dignity of our women, dignity of our country and dignity of our nation also. Bangladesh should also seriously think about her women migrant worker who had returned with shattered dreams and sorrows and stress.



Recently, some research findings presented by the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) also put lights of the issue again. The organisation showed that about 55 per cent of 323 surveyed female migrant workers' returned to their country either unexpectedly or they were forced to leave. As many as 22.6 per cent of them returned before even completing one year of their job tenure, 17.6 per cent of them came back working between one and two years, and 17.3 per cent after working two to three years. Many of these female migrant workers also told very sorry tales of abuses by their employers in different forms. About 38 per cent of them were physically abused in foreign workplaces while 52 per cent were victims of forced labour.



Interviews of those ill-fated women, the revealed many painful stories like women locked in a single room with little food and drinking water and just a bucket of water for toilet. Earlier one ILO survey in 2017 titled "Modern Slaveries" had revealed that 71 percent slavery victims are women. The latest BILS survey showed again pathetic lives of Bangladeshi women workers abroad. Commenting on the BILS survey, one ILO Dhaka office senior official said that Bangladesh should come out of a "state of denial" towards female migrant workers' exploitation abroad.



Women in Bangladesh have contributed a lot in elevating economic and social status of Bangladesh as recognised by the world. So Bangladesh need to elevate prestige of her woman and make them respected by the world. Status of Bangladeshi women can also be uplifted this way. Here, one comment of US president Joe Biden can be mentioned. He said "Elevating the status of women and girls globally is the right thing to do--it is a matter of justice, fairness, and decency, and it will lead to a better, more secure, and more prosperous world for us all."



The writer is a broadcast journalist, Ekattor TV





























