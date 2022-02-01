Lobbyists take centre stage in Bangladesh political debate



Nizam Ahmed



The Prime Minister said this while making her valedictory speech in the New Year session of parliament. About the much talked about issue of appointing lobbyists by the BNP, the Prime Minister said money is being spent behind lobbyists ahead of the next parliamentary election due in late 2023 or early 2024. "They will have to give the account of every penny. They paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to a foreign firm -- how did this money go abroad? They have to answer where it came from," said Sheikh Hasina.



She alleged that the lobbyists were hired to prevent the trial of war criminals, thwart elections, make elections questionable, protect militants and killers of the Father of the Nation, tarnish the image of the country, and prevent the progress of Bangladesh. However, she explained about hiring of PR (public relations) firms by her government, for enhancement of the country's investment, export and production, as well as protection of the rights of the country and its workers. "But what was their (BNP's) purpose? The purpose was to destroy Bangladesh and mislead the people giving false propaganda and untrue words," said the Prime Minister.



A day after, on January 28, Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy shared a video detailing BNP-Jamaat's "anti-Bangladesh activities" with the help of lobbyists in the United States. Joy, Prime Minister's only son, the younger of the two siblings disclosed in his verified Facebook page that the BNP-Jamaat alliance had appointed eight firms to lobby with the US against providing aid and development assistance to Bangladesh.



Joy mentioned that the BNP-Jamaat did the same thing before, as Begum Zia wrote an article in Washington Times in 2013 calling for aiding self-confessed war criminals in evading justice, and justifying the pullout of World Bank funding of Padma Bridge project presenting faulty evidences. The article also sought US intervention on Bangladesh and hindering GSP facilities for RMG products. "From 2015 BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir wrote a series of letters to US policy makers and politicians to stop different development facilities provided by the USA to Bangladesh," media reported Joy as saying.



To know more, Joy encouraged all to watch the video titled "BNP's Lobbying in US: A glimpse of anti- Bangladesh activities with hired lobby shops" and sought comments on that. Earlier on January 26, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told the parliament that the BNP and its principal ally Jamaat-e-Islami had appointed eight lobbyist firms so that the US stops providing aid and development assistance to Bangladesh. While delivering his statement in the parliament, Momen said the government has also proof that BNP, through appointing lobbyists, was involved in imposing US sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and appealed to the United Nations Department of Peace Operations to ban the law enforcement force from UN peacekeeping missions.



The Foreign Minister came up with the statement in response to queries rose by BNP and Jatiya Party lawmakers on the much-talked issue of appointing lobbyists by the BNP and the AL government. Momen said BNP-appointed lobbyists have provided such statements against Bangladesh that would offend the people of the country. "BNP has told them (the US) that the security of the USA will be hindered due to Bangladesh. How can they write this? Shame on them (BNP)," the minister said amid the thumping of desks by the treasury bench MPs.



The Minister raised questions about the source of huge money that BNP had spent to pay those lobbyist firms, and demanded an investigation into how that money was sent abroad. There might be differences of opinion between the government and the BNP, but the country cannot be harmed like that, he added. The Foreign Minister also said hiring lobbyists in the US is a legal process under the US law. India, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and other countries and organisations around the world appoint lobbyists to improve political and economic relations, he added.



He said Jamaat had hired a firm to stop the trial of war criminals in 2014. They hired another lobbyist firm to stop the trial proceedings spending much more as lobbyists' fee. He said the BNP had spent $1.20 lakh each month as retainer fee and $27 lakh each year from February 2015 to April 2017. Momen further said the BNP had hired four lobbyist firms till 2017 and one in 2019, and to prevent the trial of war criminals, BNP-Jamaat appointed three lobbyist firms.



Momen said the government had not hired lobbyists, rather it has hired a PR firm. "The government didn't hire any such body who engaged in lobbying the Senate and the State Department," he said, adding, "What the government did was to stop the spreading of propaganda against the country, and to spread the real information to counter the false information."



He said an organisation called BGR Group (Barbour, Griffith & Rogers) was appointed in 2014-15 to stop the anti-Bangladesh campaign. BGR Group is a bipartisan lobbying and communications firm based in Washington, D.C., with offices in London, Beijing and Austin, Texas. Founded in 1991 by former White House aides Ed Rogers and Haley Barbour, the firm initially focused on influencing the Executive Branch of the US government. Another Executive Branch veteran, Lanny Griffith, joined them after the 1992 elections to form Barbour Griffith & Rogers, now shortened to BGR Group. In 2019, BGR was recognized by both The Hill and Bloomberg as a "Top Performing Lobbying Firm.



BNP MP Rumeen Farhana speaking at the parliament on January 23 said hiring a lobbyist firm was nothing new. The government has long been hiring lobbyist firms in the US by spending crores of public money. The lobbyist culture in the politics of this country was launched with the AL, she said adding for the first time in the history of this country, the AL gave more than $1.25 million to a US lobbyist firm, Alcalde & Fay, in 2005, 2006 and 2007, said Rumeen.



Alcalde & Fay is a lobbying firm based in Arlington, Virginia. The firm consists of over 35 former politicians, public relations specialists, lawyers, journalists, and corporate executives. A team of Alcalde & Fay associates and a senior partner handles clients. The firm practices in all areas of legislative affairs, communications, and government marketing. Hector Alcalde founded the firm in 1973 and still serves as the company's Chairman. Alcalde's partner, Kevin J. Fay, serves as the firm's President and specializes in environmental and energy affairs. Fay is also currently the executive director of the International Climate Change Partnership.



Lastly Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on January 30 that conspiracy against the country's interest was going on and there might be various types of assaults and conspiracies against us in the next two years. "There is a possibility that the opposition parties might engage more such people to write against Bangladesh," Foreign Minister remarked.



The writer is business editor,

The Daily Observer















