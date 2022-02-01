Video
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022
Editorial

Justice delivered

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

We express our satisfaction as justice has finally been served through a Cox's Bazar Court in the sensational Sinha murder case. The court handed down suspended police inspector Liakat Ali and former OC of Teknaf Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das capital punishment and six others to life imprisonment for killing Major (retd) Sinha MdRashed Khan.

However, seven others were acquitted as their involvement with the killing was not proven. Retired Major Sinha had been shot dead by police at the Shamlapur check post in Teknaf Upazila under Cox's Bazar district at the night of July 31, 2020 triggering a countrywide protest against the arbitrary actions of law enforcing members involved. Consequently, Major Sinha's sister filed a case against nine policemen including Liakat Ali and Pradeep Kumar Das. We believe the verdict in this case reflected people's aspirations.

News of any death is painful. But the description on Major Sinha's death in police firing that uproared the media has moved people across the country with great compassion. It simply echoed the curse of extra-judicial killing in people's mind. Nothing can actually recoup the loss of life. But this verdict will, we hope, once executed without delay will at least bring some solace to Sinha's family members.

We have noticed repeated attempts from police personnel involved in the murder to divert the incident towards a different direction by tarnishing Sinha's image through false and fabricated stories. But at the end of the day, it is justice that won through our judicial system's goodwill and impartial stand.  

We believe, had the shred of conscience dictated the perpetrators, the murder of the gifted ex - army officer could have been easily averted. Undoubtedly, the Teknaf incident is a major setback for the police's reputation. And the overall reputation of a regular law enforcement agency as the police cannot be ruined for a few bad eggs. We think, the murder of Major Sinha left for both police and government a ground for soul searching. And if we are to see our country a democratic one in the true sense, we expect the police to overcome its internal blemishes through self-criticism.

We term the Major Sinha murder case verdict to be a landmark one which would restore our people's faith on our legal system. Simultaneously, it will send a clear message about the consequences of taking law in one's own hand that vice never goes unpunished. Most importantly we hope, justice delivered in this case will reflect in many other cases pending with different courts.

Last but not the least, the verdict came at a time when the country's law and order situation is often put under question in the international arena. We hope, speedy execution of this verdict will help Bangladesh restore the trust of international community on its rule of law.



